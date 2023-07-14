Morgan Stanley

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These forecasts only reflect expectations of the Company's managers regarding future economic conditions, as well as the Company's performance, financial performance and results, among others. The terms "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "objective", "should", and similar terms, which, of course, involve risks and uncertainties that may or may not be expected by the Company and therefore are not guarantees of future results of the Company and therefore the future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations and the reader should not rely exclusively in the information contained herein.

The Company does not undertake to update the presentations and forecasts in the light of new information or its future developments. The values reported for 2022 onwards are estimates or targets. The financial and operational information set out in this presentation is rounded off. The total amount is presented in the tables and graphs could therefore differ from the direct numerical aggregation of the preceding numbers. Non-financial information contained herein, as well as other operational information, were not audited by independent auditors. No investment decision should be based on validity, accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation.

OUR HISTORY: 57 YEARS OF DISCIPLINED GROWTH...

Acquisitions

of

IPO (CSED3)

Acquisitions

Investment

of

Acquisition

Founded by

Acquisition

and controlling

of

a group of

of

shareholders move

teachers

to the Board

1965

2007

2012

2015

2018

2021

1972

2008

2013

2016

2020

2022

Start of

Aquisition

Acquisition

Acquisitions

New Strategic Plan:

of

undergrad

of

of

Creation of on-site

joins acquiring

courses

and Digital business

Actis stake

units

...GROWING 8x THE NUMBER OF STUDENTS OVER

THE LAST 10 YEARS...

404k

STUDENTS BASE (1,000)

+27%

Med

447

Students

404

4,3k

Students*

352

374

158

+23%

52k

Students

136

130

135

+33%

CAGR = 23%

2012

2022

217 244269 288

2020

2021

2022

1T23

On-Campus Digital

3,5

