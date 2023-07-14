Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is a cord blood banking company. The Company operates through three segments: cellular processing and cryogenic storage for family use, with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells; manufacture of PrepaCyte CB Processing System (PrepaCyte CB) units, the processing technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells, and cellular processing and cryogenic storage of umbilical cord blood stem cells for public use. The Company stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue specimens. The specimens are stored in commercially available cryogenic storage units at this technologically and operationally advanced facility. The Company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents and by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals.