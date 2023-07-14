Cryo-Cell International, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended May 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 7.77 million compared to USD 7.63 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.220976 million compared to USD 0.634719 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.08 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.07 a year ago.
For the six months, revenue was USD 15.6 million compared to USD 14.89 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.987788 million compared to USD 1.47 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.12 compared to USD 0.17 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.12 compared to USD 0.17 a year ago.
Cryo-Cell International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended May 31, 2023
Today at 05:11 pm
