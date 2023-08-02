Cryoport to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, August 2, 2023 -Cryoport, Inc.(Nasdaq: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative products and services for the fast growing cell and gene therapy industry, reproductive medicine and animal health industries, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after U.S. markets close.

In addition to the earnings release, a document titled "Cryoport Second Quarter 2023 in Review", providing a review of Cryoport's financial and operational performance and a general business update, will be issued at 4:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The document is designed to be read in advance of the questions and answers conference call and will be accessible at http://ir.cryoport.com/events-and-presentations.

Cryoport management will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call will be in the format of a questions and answers session and will address questions members of the investment community have regarding the Company's reported results. A slide deck will accompany the call.

Conference Call Information

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Dial-in numbers: 1-888-886-7786 (U.S.), 1-416-764-8658 (International) Confirmation code: Request the "Cryoport Call" or Conference ID: 85344190 Live webcast: 'Investor Relations' section at www.cryoport.comor click here. Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit this site to download and install any necessary audio software.

The questions and answers call will be recorded and available approximately three hours after completion of the live event in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cryoport.comfor a limited time. To access the replay of the questions and answers click here. A dial-in replay of the call will also be available to those interested, until August 16, 2023.