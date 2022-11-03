Cryoport : Third Quarter 2022 in Review

This document provides a review of Cryoport, Inc.'s recent financial and operational performance and a general business outlook. It is designed to be read by interested parties before the regularly scheduled quarterly conference call, which, for this quarter, is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Therefore, the conference call will be in the format of a questions and answers session and will address any questions the investment community has regarding the Company's results.
THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS OVERVIEW
A global leader in comprehensive temperature- controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry
Reproductive Medicine:Inception, CCRM, RMA, Donor Nexus, Virtus Health
$60.5 million
643 clinical trials - 80 in Phase 3
$232 - $238 million
$530 million
Management's comments:
During the third quarter, our business experienced a convergence of macroeconomic pressures that were wide ranging and abrupt in their impact on our revenue. Macroeconomic factors that affected our performance in the third quarter included: a negative foreign exchange impact; recurring COVID lock downs in China affecting our manufacturing and distribution; supply chain related issues affecting product schedules; industry capacity limitations, which held back commercial revenue generation by
some of our cell and gene therapy (CGT) clients; and the Russia/Ukraine war and its ripple effect throughout Europe.
During the quarter we also experienced a shift in cryogenic freezer sales through distributors to smaller, lower cost units as customers seemed to become more reserved with capital allocations. Like any company that sells a broad range of products, we expect some level of order variability during any given quarter; however, the shift in the third quarter was abrupt and sharp and is likely tied to concerns about the general economic environment. As of now, we see this purchasing trend continuing in the fourth quarter, but, overall, we remain confident that the life science market fundamentals are sound and will continue to drive long-term demand for our comprehensive range of products and services.
We have not seen erosion in demand from our key cell and gene customers as Cryoport Systems grew over 25% year-over-year and as we continued to increase the number of clinical programs that Cryoport supports, adding another 17 clinical trials during the quarter, bringing our total to a record 643 global clinical trials. However, the impact from the previously mentioned macroeconomic factors affected other parts of our business and prompts us to reevaluate our annual guidance for 2022. Based on these factors, we are now anticipating full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $232 million to $238 million. Despite these short-term headwinds, we remain positive given the outlook for our target markets. We are optimistic about further advancing our leadership position as the essential supply chain platform company serving our life science markets.
Positioning Cryoport For Growth
We continue to position ourselves for the anticipated rapid growth in the cell and gene therapy industry through product and service developments including:
The Cryoportal® 2.0, an upgraded Logistics Management System
The SkyTraxTM, a revolutionary condition monitoring system
The CryoSphereTM, a next generation Elite™ shipper that reduces shipping risks for cell and gene therapies
New model launches of MVE Vario® and MVE Fusion® freezers
A Direct-to-Patient service in Europe
A partnership with Takeda's BioLife Plasma Services which allows us to enter the market for apheresis collection to answer the market need for better starting materials for cell and gene therapies
The continued advancement of Cryoport Systems' Global Supply Chain Center Network
In the first half of 2022, we celebrated an important milestone with the opening of our first two Global Supply Chain Centers in Houston, Texas and Morris Plains, New Jersey. These world-class facilities
form the foundation of our Global Supply Chain Center Network and, importantly, include the addition of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) BioServices to our increasingly comprehensive supply chain solutions.
The following illustration shows a summary of the wide breadth of services offered by our Global Supply Chain Center Network:
Our strategic partnership with Takeda's BioLife Plasma Services allows us to enter the market for apheresis collection and leukapak production which provides a better solution for cell and gene therapy starting materials. This is made possible by the cryo-processing expertise of Cell Matters, which Cryoport acquired in late July 2022. By bringing together BioLife Plasma Services' proficiency in apheresis collection and their broad donation center infrastructure with Cryoport's world-class capabilities and expertise in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions, the companies aim to establish a standardized, integrated apheresis collection, processing, and distribution solution for cellular therapies. This partnership is expected to generate new revenue streams for Cryoport beginning in 2023 and stretching over years to come.
