Cryoport : Third Quarter 2022 in Review

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS OVERVIEW Business description Markets Clients Revenue Number of Global Clinical Trials Currently Supported 2022 Full Year Revenue Guidance Cash, Cash Equivalents & Short-Term Investments A global leader in comprehensive temperature- controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry Biopharma/Pharma

Animal Health

Reproductive Medicine

Biopharma/Pharma: Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead/Kite, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead/Kite, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis Animal Health: Zoetis, ABS, Genus, BI

Zoetis, ABS, Genus, BI Reproductive Medicine: Inception, CCRM, RMA, Donor Nexus, Virtus Health $60.5 million 643 clinical trials - 80 in Phase 3 $232 - $238 million $530 million CEO Jerrell Shelton Management's comments: During the third quarter, our business experienced a convergence of macroeconomic pressures that were wide ranging and abrupt in their impact on our revenue. Macroeconomic factors that affected our performance in the third quarter included: a negative foreign exchange impact; recurring COVID lock downs in China affecting our manufacturing and distribution; supply chain related issues affecting product schedules; industry capacity limitations, which held back commercial revenue generation by Page 2 of 25

some of our cell and gene therapy (CGT) clients; and the Russia/Ukraine war and its ripple effect throughout Europe. During the quarter we also experienced a shift in cryogenic freezer sales through distributors to smaller, lower cost units as customers seemed to become more reserved with capital allocations. Like any company that sells a broad range of products, we expect some level of order variability during any given quarter; however, the shift in the third quarter was abrupt and sharp and is likely tied to concerns about the general economic environment. As of now, we see this purchasing trend continuing in the fourth quarter, but, overall, we remain confident that the life science market fundamentals are sound and will continue to drive long-term demand for our comprehensive range of products and services. We have not seen erosion in demand from our key cell and gene customers as Cryoport Systems grew over 25% year-over-year and as we continued to increase the number of clinical programs that Cryoport supports, adding another 17 clinical trials during the quarter, bringing our total to a record 643 global clinical trials. However, the impact from the previously mentioned macroeconomic factors affected other parts of our business and prompts us to reevaluate our annual guidance for 2022. Based on these factors, we are now anticipating full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $232 million to $238 million. Despite these short-term headwinds, we remain positive given the outlook for our target markets. We are optimistic about further advancing our leadership position as the essential supply chain platform company serving our life science markets. Page 3 of 25

Positioning Cryoport For Growth We continue to position ourselves for the anticipated rapid growth in the cell and gene therapy industry through product and service developments including: The Cryoportal ® 2.0, an upgraded Logistics Management System

2.0, an upgraded Logistics Management System The SkyTrax TM , a revolutionary condition monitoring system

, a revolutionary condition monitoring system The CryoSphere TM , a next generation Elite™ shipper that reduces shipping risks for cell and gene therapies

, a next generation Elite™ shipper that reduces shipping risks for cell and gene therapies New model launches of MVE Vario ® and MVE Fusion ® freezers

and MVE Fusion freezers A Direct-to-Patient service in Europe

Direct-to-Patient service in Europe A partnership with Takeda's BioLife Plasma Services which allows us to enter the market for apheresis collection to answer the market need for better starting materials for cell and gene therapies

The continued advancement of Cryoport Systems' Global Supply Chain Center Network In the first half of 2022, we celebrated an important milestone with the opening of our first two Global Supply Chain Centers in Houston, Texas and Morris Plains, New Jersey. These world-class facilities Page 4 of 25