CRYOPORT, INC.

(CYRX)
03/01 04:00:00 pm
62.49 USD   +5.13%
04:22pCRYOPORT  : Earnings Flash (CYRX) CRYOPORT Posts Q4 Revenue $48.4M, vs. Street Est of $44M
MT
04:17pCRYOPORT  : 2020 Year in Review
PU
04:17pCRYOPORT  : FY 2020 Earnings Release
PU
Cryoport : 2020 Year in Review

03/01/2021 | 04:17pm EST
CRYOPORT, INC. (NASDAQ: CYRX)

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 IN REVIEW MARCH 1, 2021

Important information

This document provides a review of Cryoport, Inc.'s recent financial and operational performance and a general business outlook. It is designed to be read by investors before the regularly scheduled quarterly conference call, which, for this quarter, is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday, March 1, 2021. Therefore, the conference call will be in the format of a questions and answers session and will address any queries investors have regarding the Company's results.

Conference Call Information

Date:

March 1, 2021

Time:

5:00 p.m. EST

Dial-in numbers:

1-855-327-6837 (U.S.), 1-631-891-4304 (International)

Confirmation code:

Request the "Cryoport Call"

Live webcast:

'Investor Relations' section atwww.cryoport.comor at this link. Please allow 10

minutes prior to the call to visit this site to download and install any necessary audio

software.

Questions and answers will be recorded and available approximately three hours after completion of the live event on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cryoport.com for a limited time. To access the replay of the questions and answers, please follow this link.A dial-in replay of the call will also be available, to those interested, until March 8, 2021. To access the replay, dial +1 (844) 512-2921 (United States) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (International) and enter replay pin number: 10013100.

FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS OVERVIEW

Business description

Global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry

Markets

Biopharma/Pharma, Animal Health, Reproductive Medicine

Clients

Biopharma - Novartis, Gilead/Kite, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lonza Animal Health - Zoetis, ABS, Genus

Reproductive Medicine - Inception, CCRM

Total Revenue

$78.7 Million

Number of Clinical Trials Currently Supported

528, with 69 clinical trials in Phase III

Revenue Growth

+132%

Biopharma/Pharma Revenue Growth Year-over-Year

+121%

Cash, Cash Equivalents & Short-Term Investments

$93.3 Million

CEO

Jerrell Shelton

Management's comments:

We were delighted with the way our Company performed in 2020 with 36% organic growth in the fourth quarter and 26% organic growth for the full year. We delivered robust growth during the year, and we continued to see increasing traction in the regenerative medicine industry as we closed the year. Strategically, our two acquisitions position us well for excellent growth in 2021. With robust advancements across the life sciences, we anticipate that 2021 will be another excellent year for our company.

No doubt, 2020 was a historic year for Cryoport, culminating in a transformational fourth quarter, during which we furthered our strategy and significantly strengthened our global platform.

Cryoport operates as an operating holding company composed of a family of companies that provide world leading temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, focused on the Biopharma/Pharma, Animal Health and Reproductive Medicine markets. As a result, Cryoport is a market leader for temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry at a time when the rapidly growing Regenerative Medicine ecosystem continues to evolve.

Our results reflect our strong performance and continued momentum in the markets we serve, especially in Cell and Gene Therapy. We increased the total number of regenerative medicine clinical trials we support to 528, compared with 517 in the third quarter of 2020 and 436 at the end of 2019, and our pipeline of potential commercial customers is the largest in our history.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to $48.4 million compared to $9.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a year-over-year gain of 423%, with organic growth of 36%. Total revenue for the full year 2020 increased to $78.7 million compared to $33.9 million for the full year 2019, a year-over-year gain of 132%, with organic growth of 26%.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter 2020, we closed on the acquisitions of MVE Biological Solutions and CRYOPDP, which were formative milestones for the advancement of Cryoport's strategic vision. As a result, Cryoport is now positioned to leverage its robust, comprehensiveglobal platform, with a family of companies that provide mutually reinforcing, synergistic and market-leading temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry.

Cryoport's expanded and enhanced capabilities now cover the full range of temperature-controlled supply chain solutions, from controlled room temperature (CRT) down to cryogenic temperatures (-196°C), at any scale. We now operate across 30 locations around the world and our end-to-end abilities provide a wide slate of comprehensive and seamless solutions to our client base, including deep proficiencies in biostorage, packaging and temperature-controlled logistics.

These acquisitions solidify our leadership position in the Animal Health, Reproductive Medicine and especially the Biopharma/Pharma markets and we are confident that we have the unique capabilities and competitive moat needed to extend our support of commercial regenerative medicine therapies around the globe as dozens of anticipated therapies come to market. This emergence is already coming to fruition, with Cryoport now supporting six commercial cell therapies and this emergence is expected to be a significant driving force behind our revenue growth going forward.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Cryoport Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 21:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -23,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 72,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -94,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 629 M 2 629 M -
EV / Sales 2020 34,4x
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends CRYOPORT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 68,33 $
Last Close Price 59,44 $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jerrell W. Shelton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert S. Stefanovich Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bret Bollinger Chief Technology Officer
Mark W. Sawicki Chief Scientific Officer
Phil Wilson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRYOPORT, INC.35.46%2 629
DSV PANALPINA A/S10.98%41 199
ID LOGISTICS GROUP-6.86%1 438
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.3.88%741
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)40.30%705
WINCANTON PLC28.91%570
