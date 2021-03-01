Cryoport : FY 2020 Earnings Release

Cryoport Reports Record Results for Full Year 2020

▪ Fourth quarter revenue increased 423% to $48.4 million, annual revenue increased 132% to $78.7 million

▪ Organic growth in revenue was 36% for the fourth quarter and 26% for the full year 2020

▪ Cryoport is supporting a total of 528 clinical trials, and six commercial therapy agreements, including the global launch of Bristol-Myers Squibb's BREYANZI®

▪ In Q4 2020, Cryoport closed the acquisitions of MVE Biological Solutions and CRYOPDP, solidifying and expanding its position as a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, March 1, 2021 - Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020.

"Our fourth quarter was a transformational quarter, furthering our strategy and strengthening our positioning for growth. Its results reflected strong performance and our continued momentum in the markets we serve, especially in Cell and Gene Therapy. We increased the total number of regenerative medicine clinical trials supported to 528, compared with 436 at the end of 2019, and our pipeline of potential commercial customers is the largest in our history," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport.

"At the beginning of the fourth quarter, we closed on the acquisitions of MVE Biological Solutions and CRYOPDP, which were formative milestones for the advancement of Cryoport's strategic vision. As a result of these strategic milestones, Cryoport is now positioned to further leverage its global platform, with a family of companies that provide mutually reinforcing, market-leading temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry. Cryoport now has 30 locations around the world, as well as expanded and enhanced capabilities covering the full range of temperature-controlled supply chain solutions, from controlled room temperature (CRT) down to cryogenic temperatures (-196°C). Our end-to-end capabilities provide a wide slate of comprehensive and seamless solutions to our client base, including deep proficiencies in biostorage, temperature-controlled logistics, cryogenic equipment and systems. We believe these acquisitions solidify our leadership position in the Animal Health, Reproductive Medicine and especially the Biopharma/Pharma markets, and that we have the unique capabilities, andcompetitive moat needed to extend our support of commercial regenerative medicine therapies around the globe as dozens of anticipated therapies come to market. Our full year 2020 revenue as compared to 2019 was as follows:

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries Total revenues by market

Three months Ended

December 31

Years Ended December 31

(in thousands) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Biopharma/Pharma $ 39,301 $ 8,228 378% $ 66,394 $ 30,032 121% Animal Health 7,168 291 2363% 7,846 996 687% Reproductive Medicine 1,892 723 162% 4,456 2,914 53% Total revenues $ 48,361 $ 9,242 423% $ 78,696 $ 33,942 132%

"By executing on our business plans and delivering performance for our clients and our shareholders, we were able to successfully access the capital markets and close a $287.5 million follow-on public offering in January 2021 to further 'fuel our engines' for future growth. We will continue to develop our temperature-controlled supply chain capabilities for the life sciences industry and, particularly, the regenerative medicine ecosystem, as an increasing number of therapies continue to enter development, progress through clinical trials and approach commercialization. Our world-leading platform offers the most advanced temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences, with a focus on the rapidly growing biopharma market. With our newly expanded global footprint and advanced temperature-controlled supply chain platform addressing this dynamic market, we are poised for continued outsized growth.

"In conclusion, I would like to say that I am especially proud of our new and expanded initiative to do our part in protecting our planet. I am, of course, referring to our recent announcement of the launch of our ESG program. This new program marks our first disclosure of ESG information. Sustainability has always been integral to our work and we have elevated it to be one of our key priorities for guiding our operating philosophy and corporate governance as we move forward.

"Overall, we were delighted with the way our Company performed in 2020, with 36% organic growth in the fourth quarter and 26% for the full year. We delivered robust growth during the year, and we continued to see increasing traction in the regenerative medicine industry as we closed the yearsupporting a total of 528 clinical trials, and six commercial therapy agreements. Strategically, our two acquisitions position us well for excellent growth in 2021. With robust advancements across the life sciences, we anticipate that 2021 will be another excellent year for our company," said Mr. Shelton.

Biopharma/Pharma

For the full year 2020, Biopharma/Pharma revenue grew organically (excluding contributions from MVE Biological Solutions and CRYOPDP) by 27% or $8.1 million, to $38.2 million compared to the prior year.

We continued to work closely with our partners to ensure patients have access to the life-saving therapies we support. Revenue from Cryoport's commercial agreements primarily consisted of our agreements with Novartis's KYMRIAH® and Gilead/Kite's YESCARTA®, Gilead's TECARTUS™, and first revenue from bluebird bio's ZYNTEGLO® in the Fourth Quarter 2020, albeit nominal at this time.

Late in the fourth quarter 2020, the European Commission (EC) granted full (standard) market authorization for Orchard Therapeutics' LibmeldyTM gene therapy. Separately, Bristol-Myers Squibb recently received FDA approval for their cell therapy BREYANZI®, marking Cryoport's sixth long- term agreement supporting the global commercial launch of a cell and gene therapy. We expect revenue from all these agreements to ramp throughout 2021 and to drive sustained momentum in our revenue growth.

We are pleased to also report continued strong net clinical trial growth for the fourth quarter 2020 as we expanded our leading position in the Biopharma market. Clinical trial activity has not only rebounded from the COVID-19 impact but strengthened when compared with pre-COVID-19 levels and continues to accelerate due to excellent execution by our business development and operating teams.

As this global clinical trial activity continues to increase, it bodes well for Cryoport and we now support a net total of 528 clinical trials as of December 31, 2020 compared with 517 at the end of the third quarter 2020 and 436 as of December 31, 2019. The number of those trials in Phase III is 69, compared to 56 as of December 31, 2019. Of the 528 total trials Cryoport supports, 419 are in the Americas, 84 in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and 25 in APAC (Asia Pacific). This compares to 361 in the Americas, 61 in EMEA and 14 in APAC as of December 31, 2019.

Additionally, due to the increase in demand for support in the APAC region, Cryoport Systems and CRYOPDP established their first jointly operated global logistics center in Osaka, Japan in the fourth quarter 2020, followed by Singapore during the first quarter 2021.

A total of seven (7) Cryoport supported Marketing Authorization Applications (MAA's) or Biologic License Applications (BLA's) were filed in 2020, based on internal information and forecasts from the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine. Looking forward, we anticipate up to 21 MAA or BLA submissions for Cryoport-supported products during 2021.

Animal Health

Our revenue from the Animal Health market increased $6.8 million, or 687%, to $7.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019. This increase was primarily driven by our acquisition of MVE Biological Solutions on October 1, 2020, which has a strong and established presence in this market. In addition, our pipeline of potential new clients continues to grow and is expected to further drive revenue growth in 2021.

Reproductive Medicine

Reproductive Medicine revenue increased to $1.9 million, a gain of 162% or $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased to $4.5 million, a gain of 53% or $1.5 million for the full year 2020 compared to $2.9 million in the prior year.

Our results were also driven in part by our success in the Reproductive Medicine market, which benefited from our refreshed market engagement strategy as well as increased activity as fertility clinics ramped up procedures that had previously been delayed due to COVID-19. Wecontinued to add fertility clinics to our network including the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine ("CCRM"), a global pioneer in fertility science, research and advancement. Cryoport's temperature-controlled supply chain solutions will support CCRM's fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility preservation, third-party reproduction and egg donation. In addition, MVE Biological Solutions added revenue to our Reproductive Medicine market through its portfolio of cryogenic shipper and freezer solutions.

COVID-19 Activity

Cryoport is supporting 29 separate clinical trials relating to COVID-19 across our business units: