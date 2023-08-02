NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cry oport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative products and services for the fast growing cell and gene therapy industry, reproductive medicine and animal health industries, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after U.S. markets close.

In addition to the earnings release, a document titled "Cryoport Second Quarter 2023 in Review", providing a review of Cryoport's financial and operational performance and a general business update, will be issued at 4:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The document is designed to be read in advance of the questions and answers conference call and will be accessible at http://ir.cryoport.com/events-and-presentations .

Cryoport management will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call will be in the format of a questions and answers session and will address questions members of the investment community have regarding the Company's reported results. A slide deck will accompany the call.

Conference Call Information

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Dial-in numbers: 1-888-886-7786 (U.S.), 1-416-764-8658 (International)

Confirmation code: Request the "Cryoport Call" or Conference ID: 85344190

Live webcast: 'Investor Relations' section at www.cryoport.com or click here.

Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit this site to download and install any necessary audio software.

The questions and answers call will be recorded and available approximately three hours after completion of the live event in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cryoport.com for a limited time. To access the replay of the questions and answers click here. A dial-in replay of the call will also be available to those interested, until August 16, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter replay entry code: 85344190#.

About Cryoport, Inc

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing Cell & Gene Therapy industry - enabling the future of medicine for a new era of life sciences. With 48 strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical bio-logistics, bio-storage, bio-processing, and cryogenic systems to the life sciences markets worldwide.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, long-term growth prospects, plans, strategies, acquisitions, future financial results and financial condition, such as the Company's outlook for full year 2023 revenue, the Company's plans and expectations regarding the launch of new products and services, and the Company's belief that it is positioned to achieve sustainable, long-term revenue and earnings growth. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors discussed in the Company's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

