Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. Plans Liquidation

By Kathryn Hardison

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. said Friday that it plans to dissolve and liquidate after failing to enact an initial business combination within its required time frame.

The company will redeem all outstanding shares of its Class A common stock that were included in its initial public offering. The per-share redemption price will be about $10.14, it said.

The redemption of the public shares is expected to be completed on Dec. 19, the company said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1128ET