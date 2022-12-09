Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. Plans Liquidation

Advanced search
11:01aCrypto 1 Acquisition Corp (nasdaq : DAOO) announced the following today:
BU
11/14CRYPTO 1 ACQUISITION CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12/09/2022 | 11:29am EST
By Kathryn Hardison


Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. said Friday that it plans to dissolve and liquidate after failing to enact an initial business combination within its required time frame.

The company will redeem all outstanding shares of its Class A common stock that were included in its initial public offering. The per-share redemption price will be about $10.14, it said.

The redemption of the public shares is expected to be completed on Dec. 19, the company said.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1128ET

