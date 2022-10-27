Crypto Blockchain Industries : Future Rave, the new label launched by David Guetta and Morten, is teaming up with AlphaVerse to develop a metaverse dedicated to the new music genre created by these worldrenowned DJs and music producers

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, France, October 27, 2022 - 6pm CET

Future Rave, the new label launched by David Guetta and

Morten, is teaming up with AlphaVerse to develop a metaverse

dedicated to the new music genre created by these world-

renowned DJs and music producers

David Guetta and Morten will deploy their new Future Rave label in the metaverse

A new universe will be created within AlphaVerse, CBI's metaverse, for sharing, finding new artists, creating and exchanging with the community

This project is supported by Blockchain Artists Agency (BAA), the blockchain talent management agency

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0, ALCBI) is today announcing an agreement with Future Rave, the music label co-founded by David Guetta and Morten, the world-renowned DJs and music producers, to develop a dedicated universe for the new music genre created by this duo. Future Rave will offer concert and entertainment experiences, creation tools and various NFTs, and will lead a community within the metaverse around this new genre.

Future Rave is a music genre created through a collaboration between these two world-renowned DJs that offers a more underground approach to electronic dance music and has attracted a large community of fans and new creators. Thanks to AlphaVerse, Future Rave will harness the blockchain to create innovative experiences around music and support the development of new sounds and the emergence of new artists. The universe will include free- access forums for exchanging, streaming tracks and concerts, and NFTs to offer exclusive experiences, as well as community management and content creation tools. One of this world's objectives will be to identify new artists who will be able to share tracks within the community, and this metaverse will contain previously unreleased and exclusive tracks.

The Future Rave universe will offer a permanent platform for this new music genre, which is very popular both within the metaverse and in the real world. This initiative will help develop this new sound and its culture in order to continue pushing the limits and exploring all the opportunities that electronic music has to offer.

The project bringing together Future Rave and AlphaVerse is brought by Blockchain Artists Agency (BAA), a talent agency that is 50% owned by CBI in partnership with Jean-Charles Carre and Michael Wiesenfeld. This talent representation agency, specialized in marketing and managing talents and brands within the world of the blockchain, NFTs and metaverses, supports its clients - sports professionals and artists - to showcase their projects and rights and create value in the blockchain arena.

Following Beat AlphaVerse, in partnership with United at Home, the charity initiative supported by David Guetta, Xave, the music platform currently being acquired by CBI, and Rave Age (rave music), this is the fourth dedicated music universe developed by CBI, each with a specific focus.

Learn more at https://alphaverse.com

Disclaimer:

The realisation of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realisation of the underlying assumptions may have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.