Crypto Blockchain Industries : Issue of 2,000,0000 new CBI shares

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, France, September 20, 2022 at 6:00 pm CET

Issue of 2,000,0000 new CBI shares

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LWO - ALCBI)

CBI announces the issue of 2,000,000 new shares in full repayment of the loan of 2,000,000 shares taken out by CBI with Ker Ventures S.A.R.L on April 21, 2022, and bearing interest at 2% per annum. The 2,000,000 borrowed CBI shares were thus repaid by issuing an identical number of 2,000,000 CBI shares. CBI's share capital is now 24,458,750 euros, divided into 244,587,500 shares with a par value of 0.10 euro.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse.). Learn more at www.cbicorp.io.

CBI shares are listed on the E2 compartment (Public offer)

Action : ALCBI : - ISIN Code : FR0014007LW0 ALCBI - Eligible : PEA, PEA-PME