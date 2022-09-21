Advanced search
    ALCBI   FR0014007LW0

CRYPTO-BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES, SA

(ALCBI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-09-20 am EDT
1.130 EUR   +1.44%
02:20aCRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES : Issue of 2,000,0000 new CBI shares
PU
01:04aCrypto Blockchain Industries Issues New Shares to Repay Loan
MT
09/20CBI : Issue of 2,000,0000 new CBI shares
AQ
Crypto Blockchain Industries : Issue of 2,000,0000 new CBI shares

09/21/2022 | 02:20am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Paris, France, September 20, 2022 at 6:00 pm CET

Issue of 2,000,0000 new CBI shares

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LWO - ALCBI) is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") and cryptocurrencies.

CBI announces the issue of 2,000,000 new shares in full repayment of the loan of 2,000,000 shares taken out by CBI with Ker Ventures S.A.R.L on April 21, 2022, and bearing interest at 2% per annum. The 2,000,000 borrowed CBI shares were thus repaid by issuing an identical number of 2,000,000 CBI shares. CBI's share capital is now 24,458,750 euros, divided into 244,587,500 shares with a par value of 0.10 euro.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse.). Learn more at www.cbicorp.io.

CBI shares are listed on the E2 compartment (Public offer)

Action : ALCBI : - ISIN Code : FR0014007LW0 ALCBI - Eligible : PEA, PEA-PME

Contacts

CBI

Listing Sponsor

Financial Communications

Frédéric Chesnais

Atout Capital

Calyptus

PDG

Rodolphe Ossola

Maisie Mouret

fredchesnais@cbicorp.io

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

+33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

www.cbicorp.io

cbi@calyptus.net

1

Disclaimer

Crypto Blockchain Industries SA published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 06:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4,28 M 4,28 M 4,28 M
Net income 2022 3,81 M 3,80 M 3,80 M
Net Debt 2022 4,18 M 4,17 M 4,17 M
P/E ratio 2022 106x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 274 M 273 M 273 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 97,3x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 0,64%
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Chesnais Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Chaix Independent Director
Edward Moalem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYPTO-BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES, SA-47.86%273
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-73.08%15 744
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-52.44%246
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-56.67%218
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-57.21%83
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-81.66%75