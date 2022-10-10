Advanced search
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2022-09-19
3.580 EUR   +11.18%
11:31aCms : Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/06Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 05/10/2022 is 5.03
EQ
10/06Cryptology Weekly Nav Update : 5th October 22
PU
CMS: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information

10/10/2022 | 11:31am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information

10.10.2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cryptology Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares - 12. Interim report

In the period from 03. October 2022 up to and including 07. October 2022 were 4,005 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 03 October 2022 up to and including 07 October 2022, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

 

Date Total number of shares bought back (number)   Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)  
03.10.22 1,470   2.76 4,062.50  
04.10.22 1,425   2.77 3,947.85  
05.10.22 -   -                      -  
06.10.22 690   2.75 1,896.90  
07.10.22 420   2.80 1,176.00  
           

 

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 Juli 2022 up to and including 07 October 2022 amounts to 20,347 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.cryptology-ag.com 

Sliema/Malta, 10 October 2022

Cryptology Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
 


10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1460103  10.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1460103&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
