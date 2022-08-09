Log in
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2022-08-01
4.800 EUR   -7.69%
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC is planning upgrade in the Regulated Market
EQ
08/08CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/05Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 03/08/2022 is 5.55
EQ
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC is planning upgrade in the Regulated Market

08/09/2022 | 05:32am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Corporate Action
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC is planning upgrade in the Regulated Market

09-Aug-2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public Disclosure under MAR Article 17

 

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC is planning upgrade in the Regulated Market

Malta, 9 August 2022. The Board of Directors of CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC ("Company") is planning an upgrade from the primary market segment of the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange to the regulated market of Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The company requests, therefore, today a transfer of approval of the admission prospectus at the Malta Financial Services Authority to the BaFin. The company is planning the upgrade for November 2022.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology PLC is a Malta based asset manager investing in crypto assets and crypto companies around the globe and advising blockchain based businesses

Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group plc

Jefim Gewiet

66&67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707, Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

More Information provided at https://www.cryptology-ag.com

 

09-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1415689

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1415689  09-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1415689&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
