  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/12 03:40:15 am
7.825 EUR   +4.33%
05:01aPRESS RELEASE : Cryptology Asset Group PLC:
DJ
05:01aCRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC :
EQ
08/05CRYPTOLOGY ASSET P L C : estimated NAV per share as of 04/08/2021 is ?8.30
EQ
Cryptology Asset Group PLC:

08/12/2021 | 05:01am EDT
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology Asset Group PLC:

12.08.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 12.08.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 11/08/2021 is ?9.72

Cryptology's 20-1 share split became effective on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

 

Malta, 12.08.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of ?9.72.

Cryptology recently underwent a 20-1 share split which went into effect on July 27, 2021. Cryptology's authorized shares were increased to 64,000,000, of which 57,117,500 are issued. The shares will continue to trade under the same ticker and ISIN.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to ?18.35. The shares closed yesterday at ?7.95, implying well over a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "We are excited we expanded our world-class portfolio of companies to include Chintai and XPay recently. We have also met some amazing crypto VCs in recent months and look forward to participating in their funds as a part of our $100 million crypto venture funds strategy. The energy in the crypto ecosystem is absolutely electric and I personally expect big things as we move closer to Q4."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European investment company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Funds.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


12.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1226013

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1226013  12.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226013&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,55 M 2,99 M 2,99 M
Net income 2020 10,3 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net Debt 2020 18,6 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 428 M 503 M 503 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 93,7x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,50 €
Average target price 18,35 €
Spread / Average Target 145%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.86.34%503
ADYEN N.V.22.83%83 633
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-5.37%82 690
WORLDLINE-2.73%25 324
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.12.35%19 988
STONECO LTD.-32.46%17 538