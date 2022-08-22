Log in
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:15 2022-08-22 am EDT
4.830 EUR   -3.40%
09:31aCRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/18Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 17/08/2022 is 5.46
EQ
08/18CRYPTOLOGY WEEKLY NAV UPDATE : 18th August 22
PU
Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information

08/22/2022 | 09:31am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information

22.08.2022 / 15:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cryptology Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares - 5. Interim report

In the period from 15. August 2022 up to and including 19. August 2022 were 762 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 15 August 2022 up to and including 19 Aug 2022, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

Datum Gesamtzahl zurückgekaufter Aktien (Stück)   Durchschnittskurs (Euro) Volumen (Euro)  
15.08.22 -   - -  
16.08.22 664   4.95 3,286.80  
17.08.22 -   - -  
18.08.22 -   - -  
19.08.22 98   4.80000 470.40  
           

 

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 Juli 2022 up to and including 19 August 2022 amounts to 6,048 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.cryptology-ag.com 

Sliema/Malta, 22 August 2022

Cryptology Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
 


22.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1425441  22.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1425441&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2,55 M - -
Net income 2020 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 274 M 275 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 93,7x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 52,6%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.-34.21%275
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.03%107 626
UBS GROUP AG-5.27%52 841
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.43%35 468
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-17.78%33 278
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-5.61%30 799