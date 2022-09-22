Cryptology Asset p l c : Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
REPORTING PERIOD
Group H1/22
Group H1/21
Group 2021
Group 2020
Group 2019
Audited
Audited
Audited
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash (used) / generated from operations
Profit prior to tax
4,739,949
16,676,856
33,035,606
9,953,749
2,267,078
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
4,878
7,594
13,599
16,296
7,379
Interest receivable
(398,991)
( 886,103)
( 348,714)
( 59,990)
Interest payable
12,500
550,579
479,003
175,327
Fair value movements in HFT investments
-
-
309,392
( 2,141,882)
-
Profit on disposal of AFS investments
( 1,240,225)
( 34,094,836)
( 8,702,857)
-
Impairment loss on intangibles
-
-
817,926
189,665
-
Loss on disposal on intangibles
-
-
-
38,790
-
3,118,112
16,684,450
( 253,837)
( 515,950)
2,389,794
Movement in HFT investments
-
( 7,881)
( 168,118)
188,233
Movement in receivables
(1,078,145)
615,867
( 1,228,297)
( 4,837)
29,446
Movement in payables
21,907,418
( 81,398)
( 115,708)
47,567
89,907
23,947,385
17,218,918
( 1,605,723)
( 641,338)
2,697,380
Interest paid
(50,263)
( 460,037)
( 434,356)
( 144,904)
Interest received
582,606
109,800
8,620
Taxation paid
-
-
( 125,311)
( 33,083)
-
NET CASH (USED) / GENERATED FROM
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
23,897,122
17,218,918
( 1,608,465)
( 998,977)
2,561,096
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of Plant & Equipment
(4,687)
-
-
( 27,868)
( 601)
Purchase of intangible assets
( 1,422,366)
( 817,926)
-
( 1,056,380)
Proceeds from sale of intangibles
-
-
604,528
-
Net Movements AFS investments
(17,587,692)
2,310,000
35,308,316
12,864,153
10,000
Purchase of investments & Funds
(1,483,753)
( 31,738,079)
( 56,438,669)
( 16,325,427)
( 7,883,355)
Repayment of Exchg Note
( 5,852,241)
-
Convertible loan advances
(1,777,135)
-
( 1,079,127)
( 396,154)
( 5,000,000)
NET CASH (USED) FROM INVESTING
ACTIVITIES
(20,853,267)
( 36,702,686)
( 23,027,406)
( 3,280,768)
( 13,930,336)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issued share capital
-
123,375
160,000
-
82,500
Issue of share premium
-
24,551,625
31,840,000
-
3,217,501
Repurchase of own shares
-
( 10,720)
( 1,669,123)
-
Sale of Treasury Stock
-
6,325,000
-
Capital Allotment Reserve
-
1,000,000
-
Bank loan advances
( 2,012,505)
522,490
1,490,015
-
Repayment to related parties
-
-
( 200,000)
( 600,000)
Loan advances to related parties
-
( 4,200,000)
-
200,000
Repayment of Loans
( 7,996,728)
( 6,450,860)
Loan advances from third parties
-
600,000
600,000
6,250,860
NET CASH (OUTFLOW)/INFLOW FROM
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(2,012,505)
20,403,272
26,660,910
( 179,108)
8,950,861
Net movement in cash & cash equivalents
1,031,350
919,504
2,025,039
( 4,458,853)
( 2,418,379)
Cash & cash equivalents at beginning of
the year
(4,639,504)
( 6,664,543)
( 6,664,543)
( 2,205,690)
212,689
CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF
REPORTING PERIOD
(3,608,154)
( 5,745,039)
( 4,639,504)
( 6,664,543)
( 2,205,690)
Disclaimer
Cryptology Asset Group plc published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2022
