  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2022-09-19
3.580 EUR   +11.18%
03:20aCRYPTOLOGY ASSET P L C : Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
PU
09/19CMS : Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/15Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 14/09/2022 is 5.07
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cryptology Asset p l c : Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

09/22/2022 | 03:20am EDT
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

REPORTING PERIOD

Group H1/22

Group H1/21

Group 2021

Group 2020

Group 2019

Audited

Audited

Audited

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Cash (used) / generated from operations

Profit prior to tax

4,739,949

16,676,856

33,035,606

9,953,749

2,267,078

Adjustments for:

Depreciation

4,878

7,594

13,599

16,296

7,379

Interest receivable

(398,991)

( 886,103)

( 348,714)

( 59,990)

Interest payable

12,500

550,579

479,003

175,327

Fair value movements in HFT investments

-

-

309,392

( 2,141,882)

-

Profit on disposal of AFS investments

( 1,240,225)

( 34,094,836)

( 8,702,857)

-

Impairment loss on intangibles

-

-

817,926

189,665

-

Loss on disposal on intangibles

-

-

-

38,790

-

3,118,112

16,684,450

( 253,837)

( 515,950)

2,389,794

Movement in HFT investments

-

( 7,881)

( 168,118)

188,233

Movement in receivables

(1,078,145)

615,867

( 1,228,297)

( 4,837)

29,446

Movement in payables

21,907,418

( 81,398)

( 115,708)

47,567

89,907

23,947,385

17,218,918

( 1,605,723)

( 641,338)

2,697,380

Interest paid

(50,263)

( 460,037)

( 434,356)

( 144,904)

Interest received

582,606

109,800

8,620

Taxation paid

-

-

( 125,311)

( 33,083)

-

NET CASH (USED) / GENERATED FROM

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

23,897,122

17,218,918

( 1,608,465)

( 998,977)

2,561,096

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of Plant & Equipment

(4,687)

-

-

( 27,868)

( 601)

Purchase of intangible assets

( 1,422,366)

( 817,926)

-

( 1,056,380)

Proceeds from sale of intangibles

-

-

604,528

-

Net Movements AFS investments

(17,587,692)

2,310,000

35,308,316

12,864,153

10,000

Purchase of investments & Funds

(1,483,753)

( 31,738,079)

( 56,438,669)

( 16,325,427)

( 7,883,355)

Repayment of Exchg Note

( 5,852,241)

-

Convertible loan advances

(1,777,135)

-

( 1,079,127)

( 396,154)

( 5,000,000)

NET CASH (USED) FROM INVESTING

ACTIVITIES

(20,853,267)

( 36,702,686)

( 23,027,406)

( 3,280,768)

( 13,930,336)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Issued share capital

-

123,375

160,000

-

82,500

Issue of share premium

-

24,551,625

31,840,000

-

3,217,501

Repurchase of own shares

-

( 10,720)

( 1,669,123)

-

Sale of Treasury Stock

-

6,325,000

-

Capital Allotment Reserve

-

1,000,000

-

Bank loan advances

( 2,012,505)

522,490

1,490,015

-

Repayment to related parties

-

-

( 200,000)

( 600,000)

Loan advances to related parties

-

( 4,200,000)

-

200,000

Repayment of Loans

( 7,996,728)

( 6,450,860)

Loan advances from third parties

-

600,000

600,000

6,250,860

NET CASH (OUTFLOW)/INFLOW FROM

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(2,012,505)

20,403,272

26,660,910

( 179,108)

8,950,861

Net movement in cash & cash equivalents

1,031,350

919,504

2,025,039

( 4,458,853)

( 2,418,379)

Cash & cash equivalents at beginning of

the year

(4,639,504)

( 6,664,543)

( 6,664,543)

( 2,205,690)

212,689

CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF

REPORTING PERIOD

(3,608,154)

( 5,745,039)

( 4,639,504)

( 6,664,543)

( 2,205,690)

Disclaimer

Cryptology Asset Group plc published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 07:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
