    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
  Report
2022-07-07
3.250 EUR   +6.56%
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET P L C : GROUP PLC approves buy-back of shares
PU
04:24aCRYPTOLOGY ASSET P L C : Letter to Cryptology Asset Group Shareholders
PU
02:31aCRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Cryptology Asset p l c : GROUP PLC approves buy-back of shares

07/14/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Public Disclosure under MAR Article 17

Malta, 14 July 2022. The Board of Directors of CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC ("Company") has decided to implement the authorization to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Clause 41 of the Articles of Association granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting as of 30 May 2022 and to acquire up to 1 million treasury shares in the period from 18 July 2022 to 17 July 2023, whereby the buy-back is limited to such a number of shares or to a maximum purchase price of EUR 15 per share. The buy-back will be carried out via the stock exchange.

The buy-back will take place under the leadership of an investment firm or a credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016. The commissioned investment firm or credit institution will make its decisions on the time of the repurchase of shares independently and uninfluenced by CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC. The company intends to use the repurchased shares as funds for acquisitions.

All share repurchase transactions will be announced weekly after their execution on the company's website (https://cryptology-ag.com) in the Investor Relations section.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology PLC is a Malta based asset manager investing in crypto assets and crypto companies around the globe and advising blockchain based businesses

Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group plc
Jefim Gewiet
66&67, Beatrice, Amery Street,
Sliema SLM 1707, Malta
Tel.: +356 799 85 85 1
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

More Information provided at https://www.cryptology-ag.com

Disclaimer

Cryptology Asset Group plc published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
