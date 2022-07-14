Cryptology Asset p l c : Letter to Cryptology Asset Group Shareholders

Dear Cryptology Shareholders,

The last few months have not been pleasant for those of us in the crypto community. I am writing to you to share my thoughts on recent developments as well as my bullish outlook on the next evolutionary cycle for crypto.

In the Luna and UST debacle alone, over USD 50b of market value was destroyed in a very short amount of time. This set off a domino effect leading to the collapse of multiple significant market participants, many of whom were over-leveraged and unable to meet margin calls. Due to forced liquidations, well over a trillion dollars has been wiped out from the crypto markets this year alone. Both institutional and retail investors have seen profits and wealth vanish. Most unfortunately, this has dented confidence in crypto and DeFi as market sentiment has turned negative.

But we are deeply convinced that - as severe and painful the current downturn might be and feel - this is just an interim set back within a long-term mega cycle of the rise of blockchain technology and crypto currencies. More on that later.

Cryptology Asset Group is rock-solid and not leveraged

First, let me assure you that we at Cryptology Asset Group have not been involved with, nor have any exposure to, any of the "troublemakers" of the past months. As we tend more towards being BTC maximalists at our core, we have always believed that there has been way too much exuberance in the market lately, and that many so-called "products" have been nothing other than highly leveraged gambling in a grown-up version of musicals chairs.

Because of that conviction, our highly concentrated portfolio is mainly focused on key (BTC) infrastructure providerssuch as Northern Data, B1/Bullish, combined with retail product and brokerage companieslike nextmarkets and Iconic.

These companies' will, in our opinion, profit from the current market consolidation in the medium term. We focus on investing in builders, not speculators. The best builders prove themselves in tumultuous markets such as this.

It is also important to note, we at Cryptology Asset Group are operating with almost zero leverage. At the moment, we have roughly EUR 4m in debt. Compared to our most recent estimated NAV of roughly EUR 300m, our debt-to-equity ratio barely exceeds 1%.

Our portfolio is performing well

Take Northern Data for example, of which we own nearly 9%…

The BTC network issues an exact, known number of BTC every single day with each new block confirmation. That number is distributed over the hash-power provided to the entire network. As long as BTC exists, a certain amount of hash-power will always operate profitably. As such, the best miners will always make a profit!

Northern Data is one of the production cost leaders in BTC mining with a production cost of less than $10k per Bitcoin (in our estimate). As such, they have sufficient gross margins on BTC mined, even at current BTC prices.

Many new entrant mining groups, who entered the market in the latest hype cycle, put aging, inefficient hardware online and used expensive, often dirty, power sources. We estimate that many miners have production costs higher than $30k/35k per Bitcoin. While these mining groups may have been profitable while BTC was above $40k, they cannot operate under current market conditions, at least not for long! Hence, we expect a decline in global hashrate and a flush-out of miners which cannot operate profitably at current prices. This will increase the market share of the remaining professional miners, such as Northern Data. Those who remain receive more BTC per terra-hash, which at least partially balances out the decrease in BTC price.

It is also worth noting that Northern Data is much more than a miner:

• They are building high-quality, tier 3 ready data centers rather than cheap chicken coops.

• In their base case, they are utilizing these data centers for crypto mining and executing what I described above with extreme precision: increasing highly profitable market share to literally print money daily.

• Expanding beyond crypto, their mid-term growth case is to gradually diversify their client base, especially with their GPU Cloud, which is even more profitable than crypto mining.

Or take Bullish, B1's novel crypto exchange. Trading volumes are at record highs as traders' resort to institutional, regulated exchanges with deep liquidity.

With regards to investments into crypto currencies and tokens, Cryptology's exposure is mainly indirectly through our investment in B1/Bullish. B1/Bullish almost exclusively own BTC and ETH, the two premier cryptocurrencies.

Renaissance of crypto in the relatively near future

The strength of our portfolio combined with our very positive and bullish long-term view on the crypto industry makes us all the more excited about the opportunities the current downturn provides.We believe the crypto industry will begin to focus once again on its core values and experience a renaissance in the relatively near future.

Crypto has always been about the free exchange of ideas with unencumbered access to markets and data with real-time information.Now, more than ever, we believe that not just the next iteration of financial services will be built on the blockchain, but that every industry will be transformed by it. It is comparable to the early days of the internet, but this time investors can own parts of the underlying technology.

In the current macro environment, Bitcoin stands out in a class of its own as the world's hardest form of money. Its mettle as a new-aged "Digital Gold" is being tested as its price stands around $20k, but I would remind you that just a few years ago, the world watched in awe as Bitcoin crossed its previous all-time-high of $20k. We take a long-term view on our investments and always zoom out rather than focus on short-term volatility.

We expect that as forced liquidations grind to a halt and the over-leveraged players in crypto are shaken out, there will be a strong turn around where BTC will prove itself as a powerful hedge against excessive government spending.

Lastly, the amount of high-caliber human capital moving into the space hasn't slowed down. We still see the smartest and brightest joining the crypto world, and that's what matters the most in the long run. At the end it is people who create value, and the crypto community is primed to create the most value for the world over the next decade.

Our community is resilient, and its resolve, undeterred. We are brought together by a shared belief in a new way of doing things, and the assurance that what we build will make the world a better, more self-sovereign place. We at Cryptology Asset Group are very proud to be part of this movement!

This does not mean the crypto market will bottom out and head straight back up. It will take restructuring, a redemption cycle, consolidation, and renewed confidence. Crypto moves in cycles, and we just witnessed a big one. But we are confident that it will move back up in a big way over the next 12 months.

Share buyback underlines our confidence both in crypto and in Cryptology

In the medium term, there is no place we would rather be than in this industry and as members of its community. We are grateful that you have joined us as shareholders, and we graciously thank you for your continued trust.

As we believe our share price is severely undervalued, we have decided to start a share buyback, which we announced earlier today.We are trading with a steep discount to our estimated net asset value (NAV), which we publish weekly, and we additionally believe our NAV contains several hidden reserves not captured by our conservative estimated NAV calculation standards.

Dear Shareholders! We are very grateful for your trust and your belief in our sector and in us. We have come a long way since our foundation in 2018, but we are still just at the beginning. Success is built in downturns and harvested in boom phases. It is time to build - let's build together!

Yours Sincerely,

Patrick Lowry, CEO

