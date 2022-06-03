Cryptology Asset p l c : Notice to Convene Cryptology Asset Group PLC's AGM of Shareholders – 30th of June 2022

Cryptology Asset Group PLC 66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta +356 799 85 85 1 cryptology-ag.cominfo@cryptology-ag.com Bankers: Sparkasse Bank Registered Address: 66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta VAT No.: MT24849507 Company Announcement NOTICE TO CONVENE CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) OF SHAREHOLDERS. QUOTE It is being announced (pursuant to Articles 164 and 165 of the Articles of Association) that the Company Cryptology Asset Group PLC (C 84355) shall be holding its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), on Thursday 30th of June 2022 at 15:00 hours (CET). The Annual General Meeting shall be held 'in person' at the Registered Office of the Company, this being 66/67, "Beatrice", Amery Street, Sliema SLM 1707 Malta. The following resolutions will be tabled for the consideration of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting: Ordinary Resolutions - Ordinary Business That the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 st December 2021 and the directors' and auditors' report thereon as set out in the Annual Report be and are hereby approved; That the appointment of auditors of the Company for the next financial year 2022 be hereby approved and that the directors be and are hereby authorised to determine their remuneration (auditor's fee); Ordinary Resolutions - Special Business Appointment of Directors. 3. The term of office of the directors, appointed pursuant to clause 112 of the Company's articles of association, currently in office shall expire at the forthcoming annual general meeting and the current directors will be subject to re-election accordingly, 1 | P a g e

4. That the Directors' fees for year 2022 be reconfirmed & remain unchanged accordingly; UNQUOTE This notice is dated the 3rd day of June 2022 By order of the Board of Directors. Friday 3rd day of June 2022 Dr. Michael Calleja Company Secretary

Guidance Notes & Ancillary Provisions. A. Record Date This notice has been mailed to the Members registered as at close of business on the 30th of May 2022. Only such Members shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting. B. Participation and voting by Members A shareholder may participate and vote at the meeting in any of the following ways: by personally attending the meeting; or by submitting a proxy form to the company. i) Personal Attendance A Member may participate at the meeting personally by physically attending the meeting on the appointed day and time at the venue where the meeting is held. (See "Admission to Meeting"). ii) Participation by Proxy In terms of Clause 96 of the Articles of Association, a Member may participate by proxy by completing and signing the proxy form dispatched to all Members together with this notice and sending same to the Office of the Company Secretary not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the meeting. A proxy form may be sent to the Company either: by mail to The Company Secretary; or by electronic means to: calleja@drwerner.com In case of proxies sent by email to the email address above set out, the email should have attached thereto a copy of the Proxy Form duly completed and signed by the shareholder or a duly authorised person on behalf of a corporate/institutional Member.

C. Completing the Proxy Form A Member wishing to participate at the meeting by proxy is to complete all details required on the proxy form fully, clearly and accurately. This includes: Indicating whether the Member wishes to appoint as proxy the Chairman of the meeting or another person. In the case that a member wishes to appoint a person other than the Chairman of the meeting as proxy, the full name, address and I.D. Card number of the proxy are to be clearly and legibly inserted in the appropriate space; Indicating whether the Member wishes the proxy to vote as the appointed proxy wishes or whether the Member wishes to instruct the proxy how to vote. In either case a mark ought to be made in the appropriate box indicated in the proxy form. In the event that no indication is made it shall be deemed that the Member authorises the proxy to vote as the proxy wishes, unless the Member indicates how he/ she wishes the shares held to be voted by inserting the number of shares or another appropriate mark against the relevant resolutions, in which case the proxy shall be deemed authorised to vote only as indicated by the Member in the proxy form; Where a Member wishes to have his/her proxy vote in a particular manner then he/she should indicate his/ her voting preference appropriately against each resolution. The procedure for voting is established and governed in terms of Clause G of this Notice accordingly. If a cross or a mark is placed in any two of the three boxes for the same resolution, then the Member's vote on that particular resolution will be invalid. Any resolution remaining unmarked on the ballot paper will be treated as authorizing the appointed proxy to vote as he/she wishes.