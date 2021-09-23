Cryptology Asset p l c : estimated NAV per share as of 22/09/2021 is ?9.25

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 22/09/2021 is ?9.25



23.09.2021 / 16:03

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 23.09.2021

Members of Cryptology recently participated in NYC's SALT Conference, which had a strong focus on crypto

Malta, 23.09.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of ?9.25.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, as well as founding investors Christian Angermayer and Mike Novogratz, recently were participants in the SALT conference in New York. Mike gave an inspiring fireside chat on the future of crypto and it was apparent to the group that the institutional adoption of crypto is just beginning.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to ?18.35. The shares closed yesterday at ?8.45, implying well over a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Markets in general have been a bit skittish this week given the possible Evergrande default and the high leverage in the financial system. After a dip, crypto has already begun coming back. I have nothing but high expectations for crypto markets as we head into Q4."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com