  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cryptology Asset p l c : estimated NAV per share as of 24/11/2021 is 12.37

11/25/2021 | 04:40am EST
Malta, 25.11.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €12.37.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to €18.35. The shares closed yesterday around €8.50, implying over a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Bitcoin continues to hold a strong position in the high $50k region while altcoins continue to pump. Q4 is always a historically strong period for crypto, and this year doesn't seem to be any different."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
Jefim Gewiet (COO)
66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,
Sliema SLM 1707 Malta
Tel.: +356 799 85 85 1
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

Disclaimer

Cryptology Asset Group plc published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,55 M 2,85 M 2,85 M
Net income 2020 10,3 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net Debt 2020 18,6 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 463 M 518 M 519 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 93,7x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,10 €
Average target price 18,35 €
Spread / Average Target 127%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.101.24%518
INTUIT INC.80.07%193 686
ADYEN N.V.24.12%80 766
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-22.34%66 898
WORLDLINE-38.45%15 288
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-1.34%10 289