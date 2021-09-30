Cryptology Asset p l c : estimated NAV per share as of 29/09/2021 is ?9.28

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 30.09.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 29/09/2021 is ?9.28

China once again "bans crypto" as crypto markets remain relatively flat

Malta, 30.09.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of ?9.28.

The Chinese government recently hinted at a complete ban on all crypto transactions in a release. While similar actions have occurred before, it now seems China has begun to take action against Bitcoin and crypto, forbidding crypto exchanges from offering their services to Chinese citizens.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to ?18.35. The shares closed yesterday at ?7.70, implying well over a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "China's crackdown on crypto is unfortunate for the people of China, but it presents an immense opportunity for Europe and the United States to further embrace what cryptographic technology offers to foster a global and transparent financial ecosystem."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

