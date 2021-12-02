Log in
Cryptology Weekly NAV update: 1st December 21

12/02/2021 | 07:41am EST
As of December 1st 2021, Cryptology Asset Group's Net Asset Value (NAV) is estimated at €12.99/share.

On Tuesday 27th July, in accordance with the approved share-split, each share was split into 20 shares; hence, the NAV for today, and for forthcoming periods, is calculated after the share-split took effect.

In general, in the NAV, all of Cryptology's portfolio companies are either valued at cost or, if there has been a more recent financing round/valuation event involving 3rd-party investors, then we have taken this more recent valuation. Stock-market-listed portfolio companies have been valued according to their market price.

As one of our largest portfolio companies, Block.One's balance sheet contains an enormous amount of liquidity, primarily in USD and Bitcoin. Given the strength of their balance sheet, it would paint a misleading picture for us to continue valuing our Block.One holding according to our entry valuation. Hence, we have decided to include Block.One according to a fair approximation of their own NAV. Since this valuation does not include the value of the operational business of Block.One, we consider this to be a conservative valuation.

Besides this exception, Cryptology's NAV calculation is prepared in accordance with IFRS standards

Disclaimer

Cryptology Asset Group plc published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 12:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
