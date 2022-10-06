Advanced search
Cryptology Weekly Nav Update : 5th October 22
PU
Cms : Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information
EQ
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 28/09/2022 is 5.08
EQ
Cryptology Weekly NAV update: 5th October 22

10/06/2022 | 04:52am EDT
As of October 5th 2022, Cryptology Asset Group's Net Asset Value (NAV) is estimated at €5.03/share.

On Tuesday 27th July, in accordance with the approved share-split, each share was split into 20 shares; hence, the NAV for today, and for forthcoming periods, is calculated after the share-split took effect.

In general, in the NAV, all of Cryptology's portfolio companies are either valued at cost or, if there has been a more recent financing round/valuation event involving 3rd-party investors, then we have taken this more recent valuation. Stock-market-listed portfolio companies have been valued according to their market price.

As one of our largest portfolio companies, Block.One's balance sheet contains an enormous amount of liquidity, primarily in USD and Bitcoin. Given the strength of their balance sheet, it would paint a misleading picture for us to continue valuing our Block.One holding according to our entry valuation. Hence, we have decided to include Block.One according to a fair approximation of their own NAV. Since this valuation does not include the value of the operational business of Block.One, we consider this to be a conservative valuation.

Besides this exception, Cryptology's NAV calculation is prepared in accordance with IFRS standards

Disclaimer

Cryptology Asset Group plc published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 08:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2,55 M - -
Net income 2020 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 204 M 202 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 93,7x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 52,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,58 €
Average target price 5,50 €
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.-52.89%202
BLACKROCK, INC.-36.31%89 150
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-21.60%69 105
UBS GROUP AG-6.67%50 955
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.79%33 431
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-7.95%30 036