Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2022-09-19
3.580 EUR   +11.18%
06:48aCryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 05/10/2022 is 5.03
EQ
04:52aCryptology Weekly Nav Update : 5th October 22
PU
10/03Cms : Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 05/10/2022 is 5.03

10/06/2022 | 06:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology’s estimated NAV per share as of 05/10/2022 is €5.03

06.10.2022 / 12:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (“Cryptology”)
Malta, 06.10.2022

 

Cryptology’s estimated NAV per share as of 05/10/2022 is €5.03

 

Malta, 06.10.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share of €5.03.

In August, Cryptology’s shares were listed on electronic trading venue, Xetra, Germany’s leading trading venue for listed companies. Cryptology’s listing on Xetra comes on the heels of the recent news that Cryptology had begun a share buyback program in July, as well as an announcement of a planned up-listing to the Regulated Marker of the Börse Dusseldorf.

Cryptology’s updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology’s shares with a “BUY” rating and a price target of €5.50.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Xetra, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

 


06.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1458409

 
End of News EQS News Service

1458409  06.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1458409&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.
06:48aCryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 05/10/2022 is 5.03
EQ
04:52aCryptology Weekly Nav Update : 5th October 22
PU
10/03Cms : Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/29Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 28/09/2022 is 5.08
EQ
09/29Cryptology Weekly Nav Update : 28th September 22
PU
09/26Cms : Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/23Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 21/09/2022 is 5.04
EQ
09/22Cryptology Weekly Nav Update : 21st September 22
PU
09/22Cryptology Asset P L C : Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
PU
09/19Cms : Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,55 M - -
Net income 2020 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 204 M 202 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 93,7x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,58 €
Average target price 5,50 €
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.-52.89%202
BLACKROCK, INC.-36.31%87 921
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.67%67 598
UBS GROUP AG-8.22%49 810
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.79%33 423
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-8.41%29 884