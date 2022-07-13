Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
  News
  Summary
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2022-07-07
3.250 EUR   +6.56%
02:33pCryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 13/07/2022 is 5.29
EQ
07/07Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 06/07/2022 is 5.31
EQ
07/07CRYPTOLOGY WEEKLY NAV UPDATE : 6th July 22
PU
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 13/07/2022 is 5.29

07/13/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology’s estimated NAV per share as of 13/07/2022 is €5.29

13.07.2022 / 20:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (“Cryptology”)
Malta, 14.07.2022

 

Cryptology’s estimated NAV per share as of 13/07/2022 is €5.29

 

Malta, 14.07.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share of €5.29.

Cryptology issued an ad hoc statement earlier this morning announcing the Board of Directors has decided to implement the authorization to acquire treasury shares, pursuant to Clause 41 of the Articles of Association granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting as of 30 May 2022, and to acquire up to 1 million treasury shares in the period from 18 July 2022 to 17 July 2023. The buy-back is limited to such a number of shares or to a maximum purchase price of €15 per share. The buy-back will be carried out via the stock exchange.

Cryptology’s updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology’s shares with a “BUY” rating and a price target of €13.00.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

 

 

 

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

 


13.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1397581

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1397581  13.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397581&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,40 M 2,42 M 2,42 M
Net income 2021 2,70 M 2,72 M 2,72 M
Net Debt 2021 4,40 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 60,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 171 M 173 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2021 73,2x
EV / Sales 2022 73,2x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,00 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 333%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.-57.24%172
BLACKROCK, INC.-34.11%91 400
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-24.36%70 563
UBS GROUP AG-3.62%54 032
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.08%33 742
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-30.00%29 131