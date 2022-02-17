Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 16/2/2022 is ?8.96

02/17/2022 | 05:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 16/2/2022 is ?8.96

17.02.2022 / 11:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 17.2.2022

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 16/2/2022 is ?8.96

Malta, 17.2.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of ?8.96.

Crypto markets have rebounded a bit after falling some coming into the new year. While some analysts are saying we may be entering another "crypto winter", others, such as JP Morgan itself, are calling for new Bitcoin all-time-high price targets of $146,000 in the coming years.

Cryptology and Iconic CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "If you are ever worried about crypto's notorious short-term volatility, all you have to do is zoom out a few years. Adoption has been occurring right before our very eyes, and we are basically just warming up on the pitch. The long-term inevitability of crypto cannot be stopped."

Cryptology's updated estimated NAV figures come on the morning of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology's shares with a "BUY" rating and a price target of ?13.00. Shares opened this morning around ?6.75, meaning Hauck & Aufhäuser is projecting well over a 50% price increase from current levels.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


17.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1282245

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1282245  17.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1282245&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.
02/10CRYPTOLOGY ASSET P L C : estimated NAV per share as of 9/2/2022 is 9.08
PU
02/10CRYPTOLOGY WEEKLY NAV UPDATE : 9th February 22
PU
02/10Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 9/2/2022 is ?9.08
EQ
02/03CRYPTOLOGY WEEKLY NAV UPDATE : 2nd February 22
PU
02/03CRYPTOLOGY ASSET P L C : estimated NAV per share as of 2/2/2022 is 8.36 as Portfolio Comp..
PU
02/03Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 2/2/2022 is ?8.36 as Portfolio Company, Icon..
EQ
01/27Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 26/1/2022 is ?8.33 as Hauck & Aufhäuser upda..
EQ
01/27CRYPTOLOGY ASSET P L C : estimated NAV per share as of 26/1/2022 is 8.33 as Hauck & Aufhä..
PU
01/27CRYPTOLOGY WEEKLY NAV UPDATE : 26th January 22
PU
01/21Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 19/1/2022 is ?9.12 as Hauck & Aufhäuser upda..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,40 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
Net income 2021 2,70 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
Net Debt 2021 4,40 M 5,00 M 5,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 133x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 380 M 432 M 432 M
EV / Sales 2021 160x
EV / Sales 2022 160x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,65 €
Average target price 15,68 €
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.-12.50%432
BLACKROCK, INC.-14.43%118 833
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-5.83%88 724
UBS GROUP AG15.26%69 765
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.61%50 259
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-6.70%40 776