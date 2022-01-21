Log in
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 19/1/2022 is ?9.12 as Hauck & Aufhäuser updates Cryptology 'Buy' Rating to ?13.00

01/21/2022
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 19/1/2022 is ?9.12 as Hauck & Aufhäuser updates Cryptology 'Buy' Rating to ?13.00

21.01.2022 / 09:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 21.01.2022

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 19/1/2022 is ?9.12 as Hauck & Aufhäuser updates Cryptology "Buy" Rating to ?13.00

Malta, 21.1.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of ?9.12.

Cryptology's updated estimated NAV figures come on the morning of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology's shares with a "BUY" rating and a price target of ?13.00. Shares opened this morning around ?8.00, meaning Hauck & Aufhäuser is projecting well over a 50% price increase from current levels.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, recently sat down with GBC AG to review Cryptology and crypto's 2021 and give an outlook for 2022. GBC maintained its price target to ?18.35. The shares closed yesterday around ?8.00, implying over a 100% price increase to GBC's price target.

Patrick also recently published an annual review of crypto markets in his December review. In it, he highlights how Bitcoin is being used as an inflation hedge on the balance sheets of publicly traded companies.

The updated research reports, GBC interview and annual review can be found on the Cryptology Investor Relations page: https://cryptology-ag.com/investor-relations/.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


21.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1271478

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1271478  21.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1271478&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
