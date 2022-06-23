Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
  News
  Summary
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2022-05-19
4.700 EUR   -7.84%
12:09pCryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 22/06/2022 is 5.26
EQ
06/16Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 15/06/2022 is 5.72
EQ
06/10Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 08/06/2022 is 6.45
EQ
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 22/06/2022 is 5.26

06/23/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology’s estimated NAV per share as of 22/06/2022 is €5.26

23.06.2022 / 18:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (“Cryptology”)
Malta, 23.06.2022

Cryptology’s estimated NAV per share as of 22/06/2022 is €5.26

Malta, 23.06.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share of €5.26.

Crypto markets have gone into a tailspin in the past few weeks as concerns have arisen regarding liquidations of large funds and lending desks. As a result, Bitcoin has fallen into the $20,000 range while ETH is fighting to stay above $1,000. The oversell of crypto is likely attributable to over-leveraged players in the space being unable to make margin call, which could be a signal for a relatively quick turnaround. Additional forced liquidations could push prices down further, however.

Cryptology’s updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology’s shares with a “BUY” rating and a price target of €13.00.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


23.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1382789

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1382789  23.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382789&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,40 M 2,54 M 2,54 M
Net income 2021 2,70 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
Net Debt 2021 4,40 M 4,66 M 4,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 94,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 268 M 284 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2021 114x
EV / Sales 2022 114x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 52,6%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.-38.16%284
BLACKROCK, INC.-33.45%92 308
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-25.85%68 321
UBS GROUP AG-5.76%54 017
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.14%34 113
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-30.71%28 832