Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58 2022-08-25 am EDT
4.290 EUR   -10.63%
07:16aCryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 24/08/2022 is 5.46
EQ
07:08aCRYPTOLOGY WEEKLY NAV UPDATE : 24th August 22
PU
08/22CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 24/08/2022 is 5.46

08/25/2022 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology’s estimated NAV per share as of 24/08/2022 is €5.46

25.08.2022 / 13:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (“Cryptology”)
Malta, 25.08.2022

 

Cryptology’s estimated NAV per share as of 24/08/2022 is €5.46

 

Malta, 25.08.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share of €5.46.

Last week, Cryptology’s shares were listed on electronic trading venue, Xetra, Germany’s leading trading venue for listed companies. Cryptology’s listing on Xetra comes on the heels of the recent news that Cryptology had begun a share buyback program in July, as well as an announcement of a planned up-listing to the Regulated Marker of the Börse Dusseldorf.

Cryptology’s updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology’s shares with a “BUY” rating and a price target of €13.00.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Xetra, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

 

 

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

 


25.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1428403

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1428403  25.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1428403&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.
07:16aCryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 24/08/2022 is 5.46
EQ
07:08aCRYPTOLOGY WEEKLY NAV UPDATE : 24th August 22
PU
08/22CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/18Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 17/08/2022 is 5.46
EQ
08/18CRYPTOLOGY WEEKLY NAV UPDATE : 18th August 22
PU
08/17CRYPTOLOGY ASSET P L C : Group Shares have been Listed on Xetra
PU
08/17Cryptology Asset Group Shares have been Listed on Xetra
EQ
08/15CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/11Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 10/08/2022 is 5.44
EQ
08/11CRYPTOLOGY WEEKLY NAV UPDATE : 10th August 22
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,55 M - -
Net income 2020 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 274 M 274 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 93,7x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.-36.84%274
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.50%105 601
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-13.40%79 618
UBS GROUP AG-7.25%51 355
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.00%34 732
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-19.80%33 753