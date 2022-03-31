Log in
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 30/03/2022 is ?9.53 as Iconic Issues World's First EOS ETP

03/31/2022 | 11:37am EDT
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 30/03/2022 is ?9.53 as Iconic Issues World's First EOS ETP

31.03.2022 / 17:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 31.03.2022

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 30/03/2022 is ?9.53 as Iconic Issues World's First EOS ETP

Malta, 31.03.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of ?9.53.

Cryptology portfolio company, Iconic Funds, announced on March 31 that it was issuing the world's first EOS ETP. EOS is a cryptocurrency based on EOSIO, software developed by fellow Cryptology portfolio company, Block.one. The ETP enables European investors to get access to the revitalized EOS community through traditional means.

Cryptology's updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology's shares with a "BUY" rating and a price target of ?13.00. Shares opened this morning around ?6.10, meaning Hauck & Aufhäuser is projecting well over a 50% price increase from current levels.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


31.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1317305

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1317305  31.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1317305&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
