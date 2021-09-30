Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
PRESS RELEASE : Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 29/09/2021 is EUR9.28

09/30/2021
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 29/09/2021 is EUR9.28 2021-09-30 / 12:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology") Malta, 30.09.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 29/09/2021 is EUR9.28

China once again "bans crypto" as crypto markets remain relatively flat

Malta, 30.09.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of EUR9.28.

The Chinese government recently hinted at a complete ban on all crypto transactions in a release. While similar actions have occurred before, it now seems China has begun to take action against Bitcoin and crypto, forbidding crypto exchanges from offering their services to Chinese citizens.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to EUR18.35. The shares closed yesterday at EUR7.70, implying well over a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "China's crackdown on crypto is unfortunate for the people of China, but it presents an immense opportunity for Europe and the United States to further embrace what cryptographic technology offers to foster a global and transparent financial ecosystem."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Cryptology Asset Group PLC 
              Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street 
              SLM 1707 Sliema 
              Malta 
E-mail:       info@cryptology-ag.com 
Internet:     cryptology-ag.com 
ISIN:         MT0001770107 
WKN:          A2JDEW 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf 
EQS News ID:  1237157 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1237157 2021-09-30

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237157&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2021 06:29 ET (10:29 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C. 3.38% 7.65 End-of-day quote.90.06%
SLM CORPORATION -2.30% 17.42 Delayed Quote.43.91%
Financials
Sales 2020 2,55 M 2,95 M 2,95 M
Net income 2020 10,3 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net Debt 2020 18,6 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 437 M 508 M 507 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 93,7x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,65 €
Average target price 18,35 €
Spread / Average Target 140%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.90.06%508
ADYEN N.V.30.97%88 271
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-12.81%76 186
WORLDLINE-15.76%21 709
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.8.90%19 563
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED95.45%13 115