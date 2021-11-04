Log in
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
PRESS RELEASE : Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 3/11/2021 is EUR11.34

11/04/2021 | 09:11am EDT
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 3/11/2021 is EUR11.34 2021-11-04 / 14:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology") Malta, 4.11.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 3/11/2021 is EUR11.34

Altcoins surge to new all-time highs as Bitcoin's torrid Q4 continues

Malta, 4.11.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of EUR11.34.

Shortly after the SEC approved the first U.S. Bitcoin futures ETF, multiple more were approved and dozens more began applications. There have even been filings for 1.25 levered Bitcoin Future's ETF as well as a 1X inverse Bitcoin Future's ETF.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to EUR18.35. The shares closed yesterday at EUR9.00, implying a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Bitcoin continues to hold strongly above USD60,000, and altcoins such as ETH, SOL and more have reached new all-time highs this week. The crypto markets are electric right now!"

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Cryptology Asset Group PLC 
              Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street 
              SLM 1707 Sliema 
              Malta 
E-mail:       info@cryptology-ag.com 
Internet:     cryptology-ag.com 
ISIN:         MT0001770107 
WKN:          A2JDEW 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf 
EQS News ID:  1246300 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1246300 2021-11-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246300&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2021 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT)

