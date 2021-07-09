Log in
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 07/07/2021 is EUR166.15

07/09/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain 
Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 07/07/2021 is EUR166.15 
2021-07-09 / 20:03 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology") 
Malta, 09.07.2021 
Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 07/07/2021 is EUR166.15 
Cryptology recently invests in tokenization platform, Chintai, as well as participated in the FPAC deal as Bullish 
intends to go public on the NYSE. 
 
Malta, 09.07.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European investment firm for 
crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per 
share of EUR166.15. 
This most recent NAV estimate comes on the heals of a recent investment in tokenization platrform, Chintai, as well as 
participation in the Far Peak Acquisition Corporation's SPAC merger with Block.one's Bullish, a part of Bullish's 
strategy as it intends to go public on the New York Stock Exchange. Further, GBC AG recently completed an independent, 
initial research report on Cryptology Asset Group with a 'Buy' rating and a price target of EUR358.43. 
Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Cryptology's momentum cannot be stopped. We continue to source exclusive deals 
with highly disruptive crypto companies that are designing the future of finance. I look forward to working with these 
amazing entrepreneurs as they scale their visions." 
Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In 
order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an 
international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changed from 4UD to CAP. 
 
About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. 
Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European investment company for crypto assets 
and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and 
crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and 
crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software 
publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset 
management group Iconic Funds. 
Media Contact: 
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. 
Jefim Gewiet (COO) 
66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, 
Sliema SLM 1707 Malta 
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Cryptology Asset Group PLC 
              Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street 
              SLM 1707 Sliema 
              Malta 
E-mail:       info@cryptology-ag.com 
Internet:     cryptology-ag.com 
ISIN:         MT0001770107 
WKN:          A2JDEW 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf 
EQS News ID:  1217464 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1217464 2021-07-09

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217464&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2021 14:03 ET (18:03 GMT)

