PRESS RELEASE : Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 07/07/2021 is EUR166.15

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 07/07/2021 is EUR166.15 2021-07-09 / 20:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate News Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology") Malta, 09.07.2021 Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 07/07/2021 is EUR166.15 Cryptology recently invests in tokenization platform, Chintai, as well as participated in the FPAC deal as Bullish intends to go public on the NYSE. Malta, 09.07.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of EUR166.15. This most recent NAV estimate comes on the heals of a recent investment in tokenization platrform, Chintai, as well as participation in the Far Peak Acquisition Corporation's SPAC merger with Block.one's Bullish, a part of Bullish's strategy as it intends to go public on the New York Stock Exchange. Further, GBC AG recently completed an independent, initial research report on Cryptology Asset Group with a 'Buy' rating and a price target of EUR358.43. Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Cryptology's momentum cannot be stopped. We continue to source exclusive deals with highly disruptive crypto companies that are designing the future of finance. I look forward to working with these amazing entrepreneurs as they scale their visions." Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changed from 4UD to CAP. About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European investment company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Funds. Media Contact: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Jefim Gewiet (COO) 66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema SLM 1707 Malta E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street SLM 1707 Sliema Malta E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com Internet: cryptology-ag.com ISIN: MT0001770107 WKN: A2JDEW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 1217464 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

