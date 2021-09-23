Log in
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.

(CAP)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Statement of Comprehensive Income: 1 Jan 20 to 30 Jun 20

09/23/2021 | 10:12am EDT
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

covering period 1 Jan 20 to 30 Jun 20

Revenue

4,984,376

Cost of Investment

( 2,561,772)

2,422,604

Administrative Expenses

( 257,047)

Profit from Ordinary activities

2,165,557

Finance Costs

( 255,089)

Withholding tax

( 16,535)

Net profit after finance and tax

1,893,933

Other Comprehensive Income

146,452,414

Total Net Profit after OCI

148,346,347

Disclaimer

Cryptology Asset Group plc published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 14:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,55 M 2,98 M 2,98 M
Net income 2020 10,3 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net Debt 2020 18,6 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 434 M 510 M 509 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 93,7x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 52,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,60 €
Average target price 18,35 €
Spread / Average Target 141%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C.88.82%510
ADYEN N.V.42.23%96 861
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-13.71%75 402
WORLDLINE-14.41%22 289
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.6.08%19 063
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED109.79%14 078