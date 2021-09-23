Statement of Comprehensive Income: 1 Jan 20 to 30 Jun 20

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 2,55 M 2,98 M 2,98 M Net income 2020 10,3 M 12,0 M 12,0 M Net Debt 2020 18,6 M 21,8 M 21,8 M P/E ratio 2020 21,4x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 434 M 510 M 509 M EV / Sales 2019 - EV / Sales 2020 93,7x Nbr of Employees 2 Free-Float 52,6% Chart CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Last Close Price 7,60 € Average target price 18,35 € Spread / Average Target 141% Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP P.L.C. 88.82% 510 ADYEN N.V. 42.23% 96 861 FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. -13.71% 75 402 WORLDLINE -14.41% 22 289 BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. 6.08% 19 063 FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED 109.79% 14 078