Statement of Comprehensive Income: 1 Jan 20 to 30 Jun 20

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
covering period 1 Jan 20 to 30 Jun 20
|
Revenue
|
|
4,984,376
|
Cost of Investment
|
|
( 2,561,772)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,422,604
|
Administrative Expenses
|
|
( 257,047)
|
Profit from Ordinary activities
|
|
2,165,557
|
Finance Costs
|
|
( 255,089)
|
Withholding tax
|
|
( 16,535)
|
|
|
|
Net profit after finance and tax
|
|
1,893,933
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
146,452,414
|
Total Net Profit after OCI
|
|
|
€
|
148,346,347
|
|
|
|
|
|
