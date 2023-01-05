Advanced search
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC

(CAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  24/10/2022
2.620 EUR   -26.82%
2.620 EUR   -26.82%
Cryptology Weekly Nav Update : 4th January 23
PU
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 04/01/2023 is 4.07
EQ
Cms : Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information
EQ
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 04/01/2023 is 4.07

01/05/2023 | 02:23pm GMT
EQS-Media / 05.01.2023 / 15:22 CET/CEST

Corporate News

 

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (“Cryptology”)
Malta, 05.01.2023

 

Cryptology’s estimated NAV per share as of 04/01/2023 is €4.07

 

Malta, 05.01.2023. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share of €4.07.

In August, Cryptology’s shares were listed on electronic trading venue, Xetra, Germany’s leading trading venue for listed companies. Cryptology’s listing on Xetra comes on the heels of the recent news that Cryptology had begun a share buyback program in July.

Cryptology’s updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology’s shares with a “BUY” rating and a price target of €5.50. GBC AG also released a report on December 13th with a price target of €7.12.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Xetra, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

 

 

 

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (German exchange, ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for Bitcoin and Blockchain-related business models. Cryptology was founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz. Noteworthy portfolio companies include Bitcoin behemoth B1, leading HPC data center operator Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and digital asset management group Deutsche Digital Assets (formerly Iconic Holding).

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Key word(s): Finance

05.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1528773

 
End of News EQS Media

1528773  05.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528773&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
