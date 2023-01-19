Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Cryptology Asset Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC

(CAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:17:30 2023-01-19 am EST
3.620 EUR   +12.77%
07:51aCryptology Asset : estimated NAV per share as of 18/01/2023 is 4.51
PU
01/17Cryptology Asset : DDA successfully sells US-based group to Cryptology. Patrick Lowry resigns as DDA's CEO to focus exclusively as Cryptology's CEO.
PU
01/17Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (“Cryptology”) & Deutsche Digital Assets (“DDA”) - Joint Press Release
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 18/01/2023 is 4.51

01/19/2023 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology’s estimated NAV per share as of 18/01/2023 is €4.51

19.01.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (“Cryptology”)
Malta, 19.01.2023

 

Cryptology’s estimated NAV per share as of 18/01/2023 is €4.51

 

Malta, 19.01.2023. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share of €4.51.

In August, Cryptology’s shares were listed on electronic trading venue, Xetra, Germany’s leading trading venue for listed companies. Cryptology’s listing on Xetra comes on the heels of the recent news that Cryptology had begun a share buyback program in July.

Cryptology’s updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology’s shares with a “BUY” rating and a price target of €5.50. GBC AG also released a report on December 13th with a price target of €7.12.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Xetra, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

 

 

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for Bitcoin and Blockchain-related business models. Cryptology was founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz. Noteworthy portfolio companies include Bitcoin behemoth B1, leading HPC data center operator Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and digital asset management group Deutsche Digital Assets.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

 


19.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1539439

 
End of News EQS News Service

1539439  19.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1539439&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC
07:51aCryptology Asset : estimated NAV per share as of 18/01/2023 is 4.51
PU
01/17Cryptology Asset : DDA successfully sells US-based group to Cryptology. Patrick Lowry resi..
PU
01/17Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (“Cryptology”) & Deutsche Digital Assets (&ld..
EQ
01/16Cms : Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/12Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 11/01/2023 is 4.07
EQ
01/12Cryptology Weekly Nav Update : 11th January 23
PU
01/12Cryptology Asset : estimated NAV per share as of 11/01/2023 is 4.07
PU
01/09Cms : Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/05Cryptology Weekly Nav Update : 4th January 23
PU
01/05Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 04/01/2023 is 4.07
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,55 M - -
Net income 2020 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 183 M 198 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 93,7x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cryptology Asset Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,21 €
Average target price 6,31 €
Spread / Average Target 96,6%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC22.52%198
BLACKROCK, INC.5.80%111 922
UBS GROUP AG14.15%68 392
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.12.92%56 344
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)8.15%39 800
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.5.41%34 926