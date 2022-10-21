Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  Cryptology Asset Group plc
  News
  7. Summary
    CAP   MT0001770107

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC

(CAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2022-09-19
3.580 EUR   +11.18%
11:31aCryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 19/10/2022 is 4.88
EQ
10/17Cms : Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/13Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 12/10/2022 is 4.98
EQ
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 19/10/2022 is 4.88

10/21/2022 | 11:31am EDT
EQS-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology’s estimated NAV per share as of 19/10/2022 is €4.88

21.10.2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (“Cryptology”)
Malta, 21.10.2022

 

Cryptology’s estimated NAV per share as of 19/10/2022 is €4.88

 

Malta, 21.10.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share of €4.88.

In August, Cryptology’s shares were listed on electronic trading venue, Xetra, Germany’s leading trading venue for listed companies. Cryptology’s listing on Xetra comes on the heels of the recent news that Cryptology had begun a share buyback program in July.

Cryptology’s updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology’s shares with a “BUY” rating and a price target of €5.50.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Xetra, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

  

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

 


21.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1469451

 
End of News EQS News Service

1469451  21.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1469451&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2,55 M - -
Net income 2020 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 204 M 201 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 93,7x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cryptology Asset Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,58 €
Average target price 5,50 €
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC-52.89%201
BLACKROCK, INC.-37.49%86 118
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-31.92%59 365
UBS GROUP AG-9.23%48 508
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-33.85%31 054
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-32.46%28 137