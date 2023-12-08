Crystal Amber Fund Ltd - Guernsey-based activist fund investing in small and mid-cap UK equities - Announces share buyback programme of up to GBP5 million, beginning now and running until January 31, following shareholder approval at its annual general meeting late last month. Notes its current share price is significantly below its last reported net asset value per share of 98.3p and it believes that the share buyback programme will help reduce this discount. Says the buyback will be funded by existing surplus cash resources.
Current stock price: 65.00 pence, up 4.8%
12-month change: down 36%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.