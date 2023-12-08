Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended activist fund. The objective of the Company is to provide its shareholders with an attractive total return, which is expected to comprise primarily capital growth but with the potential for distributions from realized distributable reserves, including distributions arising from the realization of investments, if this is considered to be in the interests of its shareholders. The Company focuses on investing in companies which it considers are undervalued and will aim to promote measures to correct the undervaluation. It invests in a concentrated portfolio of undervalued companies predominantly listed on the United Kingdom markets, and which have a typical market capitalization of between Â£100 million and Â£1 billion. The Company and its advisers also engage with the management of those companies with a view to enhancing value for all their shareholders. Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited is its investment manager.

Sector Closed End Funds