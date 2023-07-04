Crystal Clear Electronic Material Co Ltd, formerly Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical Co Ltd, is a China-based company engaged in research, development, production and sales of microelectronic materials. The Company's products include photoresists and supporting materials, ultra-clean and high-purity reagents, lithium battery materials and basic chemical materials. Its products are used in semiconductor, new energy and basic chemical industries. The Company mainly distributes its products within domestic market.

Sector Specialty Chemicals