Crystal Clear Electronic Material Co.,Ltd announced final cash dividend/10 shares (tax included) of CNY 0.50000000 on A shares for the year 2022. Record date is July 7, 2023. Ex-date is July 10, 2023.
Payment date is July 10, 2023.
|End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-03 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.88 CNY
|+2.76%
|+7.13%
|+42.23%
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|20.88 CNY
|+2.76%
|+7.13%
|1 639 M $
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-03
|20.88 ¥
|+2.76%
|25 109 150
|2023-07-03
|20.32 ¥
|+2.06%
|24,076,210
|2023-06-30
|19.91 ¥
|+3.43%
|19,002,170
|2023-06-29
|19.25 ¥
|+1.00%
|9,295,776
|2023-06-28
|19.06 ¥
|-2.06%
|16,990,730
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-03 pm EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+42.23%
|1 639 M $
|+39.40%
|1 636 M $
|0.00%
|1 601 M $
|-10.21%
|1 574 M $
|-28.75%
|1 718 M $
|+26.34%
|1 726 M $
|+16.80%
|1 533 M $
|+144.98%
|1 492 M $
|-6.87%
|1 819 M $
|-14.95%
|1 833 M $