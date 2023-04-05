Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mauritius
  4. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  5. Crytel Mauritius Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTEL.N0000   MU0708N00001

CRYTEL MAURITIUS LIMITED

(CTEL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-04-03
5.960 USD    0.00%
12:31aCrytel Mauritius : Communique
PU
2022Crytel Mauritius : Communique
PU
2021Crytel mauritius limited : ipo
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crytel Mauritius : Communique

04/05/2023 | 12:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CRYTEL MAURITIUS LIMITED

24 St. Georges Street, Port Louis, Mauritius

("Crytel" or the "Company")

NON-PUBLICATION OF THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER

2022 AND INTERIM ACCOUNTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Notice is hereby given that the Company will not publish its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 ("Accounts") on 31 March 2023 and the Interim Accounts for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023 on 15 May 2023, as the audit of the Accounts has not yet been completed.

Crytel expects the Accounts and the Interim Accounts to be published by 30 June 2023.

This communiqué is issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rules 12.20. The Board of Directors accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

By order of the Board 04 April 2023

For further information, please contact:

The Directors

Company Secretary

c/o Acutus Management Ltd

24 St. Georges Street, Port Louis

Mauritius

+230 2139128

Disclaimer

Crytel Mauritius Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 04:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CRYTEL MAURITIUS LIMITED
12:31aCrytel Mauritius : Communique
PU
2022Crytel Mauritius : Communique
PU
2021Crytel mauritius limited : ipo
CO
More news
Chart CRYTEL MAURITIUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crytel Mauritius Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Prateek Subhash Pali Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Irshaad Zayd Soobedar Independent Director
Novan Panday Woogra Maharahaje Non-Executive Director
Risha Ranlaul-Sookun Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRYTEL MAURITIUS LIMITED-1.65%671
VALE S.A.-9.64%71 153
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED7.41%45 907
NUCOR CORPORATION9.12%38 912
ARCELORMITTAL6.37%23 490
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.32.73%22 625
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer