Crytel Mauritius : Communique

CRYTEL MAURITIUS LIMITED

24 St. Georges Street, Port Louis, Mauritius

("Crytel" or the "Company")

NON-PUBLICATION OF THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER

2022 AND INTERIM ACCOUNTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Notice is hereby given that the Company will not publish its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 ("Accounts") on 31 March 2023 and the Interim Accounts for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023 on 15 May 2023, as the audit of the Accounts has not yet been completed.

Crytel expects the Accounts and the Interim Accounts to be published by 30 June 2023.

This communiqué is issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rules 12.20. The Board of Directors accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

By order of the Board 04 April 2023