Stock Exchange of Mauritius

Resumption of dealings in the shares of Crytel Mauritius Ltd

The Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd (SEM) refers to its communique dated 28 May 2024 in relation to the suspension of dealings in the shares of Crytel Mauritius Ltd (Crytel) due to the non-publication of its financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The SEM wishes to inform investors and the public at large that the above financial statements have been published by Crytel. Consequently, dealings in the shares of Crytel will resume on the Official Market as from market open on 28 June 2024.

27 June 2024