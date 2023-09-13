Berman Tabacco, a national law firm representing investors, is investigating potential securities law violations by CS Disco, Inc. ("CS Disco" or the "Company") (NYSE: LAW), a provider of software as a service for lawyers.

On September 11, 2023, Investing.com reported that “[s]hares of CS Disco are down 26% in early trading Tuesday after the company's co-founder and CEO, Kiwi Camara, announced he will step down as the chief executive and as a member of the board.” Investing.com noted that analysts “also highlighted that a material item to note is the effective cancellation of Mr. Camara's CEO Performance Award, which required Mr. Camara to remain as CEO to vest.”

Berman Tabacco typically represents individuals and entities in class actions on a contingency fee basis, meaning we advance all attorneys' fees and expenses in the litigation. If the case is successful, the firm will ask the court to award the firm attorneys' fees and the reimbursement of expenses from any settlement fund. If we are not successful, you will not be responsible for the reimbursement of attorneys' fees or expenses.

Berman Tabacco is one of the country's highly ranked class action law firms representing institutions and individuals in lawsuits, seeking to recoup losses caused by corporate and board misconduct and violations of the securities and antitrust laws. Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities and antitrust complex cases. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work on behalf of plaintiffs, including by Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, which has ranked the firm as Highly Recommended and a Top Ten Plaintiffs, The Legal 500, U.S. News & World Report-Best Lawyers, The Daily Journal, Lawdragon, Who's Who Legal, and Super Lawyers.

The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

