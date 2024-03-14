CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding shares of common stock.

“We believe DISCO’s shares are undervalued and this repurchase program is a prudent use of capital that underscores our commitment to enhancing stockholder value,” said Scott Hill, Chief Executive Officer of DISCO.

The share repurchase program is intended to be implemented through purchases made from time to time using a variety of methods which may include open market purchases or purchases through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, all in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The timing, prices and sizes of purchases will depend upon prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions and other considerations. The repurchase program does not have an end date and does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

