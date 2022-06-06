Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CS Disco, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAW   US1263271058

CS DISCO, INC.

(LAW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 10:51:15 am EDT
22.18 USD   -1.95%
10:32aCS DISCO : DISCO Welcomes New Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Product Strategy
PU
06/03INSIDER SELL : Cs Disco
MT
05/24CS DISCO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
CS Disco : DISCO Welcomes New Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Product Strategy

06/06/2022 | 10:32am EDT
Tom Furr and Katie DeBord bring brand and legal domain expertise to elevate DISCO's industry leadership and demonstrate how technology transforms the practice of law

AUSTIN, Texas - June 6, 2022 -DISCO (NYSE:LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today welcomed two new leaders who will further differentiate DISCO as the company continues its innovation to be the technology that powers legal. Tom Furr joins DISCO as chief marketing officer, and Kate DeBoard joins as vice president of product strategy.

Tom Furr, Chief Marketing Officer

Tom Furr will own strategy and execution across brand, communications, demand generation, sales enablement, field marketing, digital and performance marketing, creative, and communities. Reporting to the chief revenue officer and a member of the senior leadership team, Tom will further secure DISCO's reputation as a technology leader and innovator while establishing legaltech as a fast growing and socially important technology category.

DISCO Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Shimek said: "Our ethos at DISCO is to build and offer technology that frees lawyers to actually practice law and, most importantly, achieve better legal outcomes in a more efficient tech-enabled way. As the industry continues to embrace our vision and adopt our products, I am delighted to bring a leader and expert in creating brand excellence to the DISCO team. Tom will lead our growth marketing organization as we create new categories in legal technology and further establish DISCO as the technology partner of choice for law firms and legal organizations around the world."

With a career built on driving large scale brand transformation, simplifying and organizing product and brand portfolios and driving category awareness, Tom most recently served as the vice president of brand marketing at MongoDB, where he was responsible for how MongoDB shows up in the world. Previously, he served as vice president of brand at Vonage, where he helped lead the company's transformation into a leader in the business cloud communications and APIs.

DISCO Chief Marketing Officer Tom Furr said: "The industry is just beginning to realize the potential of legal technology to transform the practice of law. I am excited to join DISCO at a pivotal moment in its history to create additional awareness and demand for DISCO's products and services as the company continues to expand its offerings and global footprint."

Katie DeBord, Vice President, Product Strategy

Katie DeBord joins DISCO as its vice president of product strategy. Reporting to the Chief Product Officer, Katie will help guide DISCO's product strategy as the company continues to expand its offerings across the litigation lifecycle and into new practice areas. A proven leader in scaling legal practice transformation, she will partner closely with customers to further establish DISCO as the partner of choice for legal teams embracing technology to achieve better legal outcomes.

DISCO Chief Product Officer Kevin Smith said: "Everything DISCO does is deeply rooted in a unique understanding and appreciation of the craft of legal professionals and how technology can transform the practice of law. Katie's experience exemplifies our philosophy. Her insight and leadership will be invaluable for our customers and internal teams as we continue to innovate and differentiate our product offerings and demonstrate how technology delivers better legal outcomes."

Most recently, Katie was the global chief innovation officer at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, where she led the firm's international cross-disciplinary team dedicated to the innovation and optimization of legal services. She managed a team of lawyers, technologists, and related professionals to implement new practice technologies and innovations, design point solutions for practice groups and clients, and develop productized solutions for clients. She began her legal career at Kirkland & Ellis, LLP as a trial attorney specializing in complex contract, patent, and IP licensing matters, as well as consumer class action defense. Katie is a popular speaker about legal innovation at industry conferences, educational venues, podcasts, and invitation-only thought leadership events.

DISCO Vice President of Product Strategy, Katie DeBord, said: "I am passionate about legal innovation and helping legal teams use technology in transformative ways. DISCO has always stood apart from other solutions due to its technical excellence, superior features and functionality, and products that align to how lawyers work. I am delighted to join the team to contribute to its product excellence and to continue my work helping the legal industry embrace meaningful change through technology adoption."

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE:LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.‍

Press Contact

‍media@csdisco.com

Investor Contact

ir@csdisco.com

Disclaimer

CS Disco Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 14:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
