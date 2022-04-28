CS Disco : Jignasha Amin Grooms Joins DISCO as Chief Human Resources Officer

‍Veteran HR leader to oversee DISCO's expansion of its diverse global employee base and solidify company's position as employer of choice worldwide

AUSTIN - April 28, 2022 -DISCO (NYSE:LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today announced Jignasha (Jig) Amin Grooms joins the company as executive vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO). Overseeing all HR functions, Grooms will lead the company's recruitment, learning and development, performance management, diversity, equity and inclusion, and corporate social responsibility efforts as the company rapidly scales globally to meet the growing worldwide demand for technology that delivers better legal outcomes.

Grooms - who was named the 2021 Gold GLOBEE "Human Resources Executive of the Year" - has led human resources departments globally and trained teams to foster diversity, equity and inclusion at some of the world's leading technology companies including Dell, Cisco Systems and, most recently, Epicor Software. With more than 20 years of experience in the information technology industry, Grooms also holds a law degree from the University of Miami.

DISCO CEO Kiwi Camara said: "We are building DISCO to be an institution where we would want our children to work, with a mission-driven culture that strives to make a difference for our customers, our employees, and our communities. Continued investment in our talent is a top priority, and Jig brings the experience, the vision, and the spirit to help DISCO continue its transformation as we scale globally, hire across all functions, and expand our product and service portfolio."

Grooms says: "Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to be able to help technology companies not only rapidly scale their global employee base, but also find people who are committed to unleashing the potential that technology has to transform our personal and business lives. DISCO is poised to continue its incredible growth trajectory and I am delighted to join at a time where the market is only beginning to realize the potential for technology to transform the practice of law."

In addition to her law degree, Grooms earned her BA in English and Spanish literature from Emory University.

Grooms reports to the CEO and is a member of the company's senior leadership team.

