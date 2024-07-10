CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Crum as its new Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer. Crum will drive DISCO’s global product vision, working closely with customers on product direction and transformation.

Crum joins DISCO with a wealth of experience in financial technology and B2B SaaS. Most recently, he led product at Emburse, overseeing solutions used by nearly 20,000 companies. Prior to Emburse, Crum served as Managing Vice President at Capital One, where he developed the Smart Pay solution and commercial card products. He also held key roles at Mastercard, contributing significantly to the company's growth in commercial payments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Richard to the DISCO team,” said DISCO CEO Eric Friedrichsen. “We are setting ourselves up to take DISCO into its next stage of growth. He is a seasoned technology veteran with a track record of driving product vision and innovation, and building high-performing teams.”

"I am thrilled to join the team at DISCO,” said Crum. “Product innovation is at the heart of DISCO’s next chapter of transforming the legal industry and I look forward to working with this talented team to drive product development, enhance our offerings, and continue providing exceptional value to our customers."

Crum will officially join DISCO on July 15, 2024.

About DISCO

DISCO provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal product offerings that simplify legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. DISCO’s scalable, integrated product offerings enable legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. As of December 31, 2023, DISCO had over 1,400 customers, including many of the largest law firms in the world. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

