Legal technology leader promotes Melanie Antoon, Chief Customer Officer, and Karen Herckis, Chief HR Officer, to improve customer experience and enhance company culture

DISCO (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, announced today the promotion of two senior leaders to C-level roles. Melanie Antoon will serve as DISCO’s first Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and Karen Herckis has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

In this new role, Antoon will have leadership over the Customer Success team in addition to the Professional Services and Review organizations that she previously led while serving as DISCO’s SVP of Professional Services. Antoon’s newly created Customer Experience team will deliver enhanced methods of engagement to drive better customer outcomes.

As a long-time customer advocate, Antoon will continue to innovate and improve the customer experience at DISCO in her role as CCO. Prior to joining DISCO, Antoon held multiple executive positions across legal, software and business consulting companies including Inventus, Huron Consulting, Catalyst, and Winston & Strawn.

“As we continue to evolve our customer engagement strategy, I’m eager to tackle this new role and ensure DISCO remains at the forefront of delivering exceptional value to clients through our integrated solutions,” said Melanie Antoon, Chief Customer Officer. “Our approach to customer relationships is more than just a typical vendor relationship; it’s a deep partnership that sets us apart in helping clients realize the maximum benefits of our technology.”

As CHRO, Herckis will continue to lead DISCO's People team and be instrumental in evolving the company's culture. Herckis will continue to focus on attracting and retaining top talent and strengthening leadership capabilities throughout the organization. In her previous role as SVP of Human Resources, Herckis also helped lead DISCO’s successful globalization efforts. Herckis previously held leadership positions at Stova (formerly Aventri) and Epiq prior to joining DISCO.

“Stepping up to this role is an exciting opportunity to lead this incredible journey we’ve embarked on at DISCO,” said Karen Herckis, Chief Human Resources Officer. “This past year was filled with significant milestones, including DISCO opening its first office in India. I am committed to helping establish a high functioning culture and building an environment where people want to grow their careers.”

"Karen and Melanie have played pivotal roles in our company's success, and these promotions reflect their outstanding leadership in enhancing our customers’ experience and strengthening our culture,” said Scott Hill, Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that they will both continue to exert a positive influence on our company and contribute significantly to our strategic goals and future growth."

Later this month, both will be in attendance alongside other DISCO executives at Legalweek in New York. Visit booth #2113 to explore DISCO's Generative AI offering Cecilia and other solutions, or to schedule a private meeting, visit www.csdisco.com/legalweek.

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions that simplify legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Our scalable, integrated solutions enable legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

