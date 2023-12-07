Official CS DISCO, INC. press release

Legal technology leader releases generative AI products and capabilities designed to tackle complex litigation matters and reduce manual tasks to empower legal departments to focus on delivering better outcomes

DISCO (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, announced today the general availability of its Cecilia AI platform, a comprehensive suite of features that includes Cecilia Q&A and Cecilia Timelines. Cecilia leverages the power of generative AI technology in a scalable and secure way, and is designed to give legal professionals an advanced solution to access the facts of their case faster, spend less time on cumbersome manual tasks, and enhance their ability to deliver better results.

As the legal world continues to feel the transformational impact of generative AI, organizations are starting to become more comfortable with the idea of integrating these AI-driven tools into their tech stacks. Cecilia was built on a variety of underlying large language model technologies and advanced search techniques and gives organizations a competitive edge for identifying key factual insights, creating case strategy, and managing large-scale document reviews.

“Businesses are now starting to understand the immense potential AI can have in disrupting numerous workflows and use cases. As generative AI matures, we continue to equip lawyers with more powerful capabilities than they have ever had, such as comprehensive document parsing, case building, and information extraction,” said Kevin Smith, DISCO’s Chief Product Officer. “Similar to smart home assistants, we envision Cecilia to be continuously adding new skills into the platform, and this is another step towards our goal of creating a truly end-to-end platform that can handle the world’s most complex legal matters.”

The Cecilia AI platform covers capabilities such as Cecilia Q&A, a fully sourced AI fact expert that can answer questions using the data included in a customer’s database, and helps attorneys quickly understand critical case elements, prepare for depositions, and create case strategy. Cecilia Q&A provides citations to its sources and answers questions based on private data included within that specific customer data set.

“Commercial litigation boutiques like Reynolds Frizzell handle large and complex matters and, as you might expect with smaller firms, tactical efficiency is essential. We constantly look for new ways to harness technology that can help drive quicker and better results for our clients," said Mike Oldham, Commercial Trial Lawyer & Founding Partner, Reynolds Frizzell LLP. "The ability to leverage generative AI in large matters to get a baseline understanding of the facts quickly is exciting. While we are early adopters and have just started leveraging it, we've seen tangible value using Cecilia. It is a powerful tool that can accelerate early assessment and strategy on large complex cases. The advanced natural language interface also makes it much easier to involve clients in hands-on assessment of the facts that relate to their dispute.”

DISCO envisions the Cecilia AI platform as a powerful way for legal departments to gain more control and resolve cases faster. Cecilia Timelines is a feature that allows attorneys to automatically create smart timelines at the start of a matter and produce comprehensive reviews with facts succinctly summarized. Cecilia Auto Review, which is beginning private access this month, lets users perform automatic first-pass reviews using natural language tag definitions.

“Orrick has a track record of embracing innovation and new technologies that have helped us drive firm-wide efficiencies," said Kristopher Wood, Senior Associate, Orrick. "In my experience, Cecilia dovetails nicely with that focus. It helped my team to quickly get our bearings in large new data sets, and obtain fast answers on obscure issues in familiar data sets, through a simple natural language question and answer process. Cecilia provides helpful narrative responses, and ‘shows its work’ by providing citations and quotes from specific source documents. We were able to make key tactical decisions based on that information, without needing to sift through dozens or hundreds of irrelevant search results."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Cecilia, including her features and capabilities, the potential benefits derived by her use and the timing of availability of certain of her features, denoted by words such as “will”, “expect”, “believe”, and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including (i) our ability to continue the development of Cecilia, including its integration into our broader product suite; (ii) the potential benefits of and opportunities presented by the use of Cecilia by our customers; (iii) the laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to our business in the jurisdictions in which we operate; and (iv) the product offerings of competitors and new market entrants, as well as the risks facing DISCO that are described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on November 9, 2023. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that DISCO makes with the SEC from time to time.

Forward-looking statements represent DISCO’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. DISCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions that simplify legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Our scalable, integrated solutions enable legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

