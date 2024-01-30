Legal tech company showcases growth of generative AI capabilities while offering glimpse of upcoming products at Legalweek in New York

DISCO (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, announced today the launch of Cecilia Deposition Summaries (“Depo Summaries”), which will be made available for select customers in private access. Depo Summaries is a generative AI-driven solution that is designed to let legal professionals automatically create deposition summaries, easily navigate to key points, and reduce the need for multiple team members to review numerous lengthy deposition transcripts.

For lawyers, the process of creating witness deposition summaries is often tedious, time-consuming and costly, and can take focus away from other more strategic tasks. Depo Summaries is a solution that leverages generative AI to give lawyers the ability quickly to make sense of important deposition transcriptions and provide client-ready summaries. These summaries are automatically produced both chronologically and by key topic, and then linked to relevant deposition testimony. Users are able to seamlessly search through annotated transcripts, thus enabling better case preparation.

Depo Summaries lets legal professionals understand testimony faster and eliminates the need for associates to produce secondary summaries from scratch. The solution is designed to let users upload deposition transcripts and then receive key-topic summaries within a matter of minutes, with links and full citations. Users can copy summarized testimony directly into motion drafts with proper formatting and citations, and summaries can also be exported from the tool for sharing with the case team or client.

“Generative AI is allowing us to improve legal workflows by giving lawyers a way to quickly understand and process long transcripts, eliminate cumbersome manual review, and enable legal teams to get to critical insights in depositions faster,” said Kevin Smith, DISCO’s Chief Product Officer. “We believe DISCO is well positioned to continue developing best-in-class AI products that can alleviate pain points and better equip lawyers to win their cases.”

Depo Summaries is an offering within the Cecilia platform, DISCO’s industry-first solution that combines natural language processing with the latest advances in LLM technology. DISCO will be showcasing its generative AI products at Legalweek in New York. To learn more, visit booth #2113 or schedule a private meeting with the team www.csdisco.com/legalweek.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions that simplify legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Our scalable, integrated solutions enable legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

