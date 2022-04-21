Log in
    LAW   US1263271058

CS DISCO, INC.

(LAW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
30.99 USD   -4.79%
DISCO to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022
BU
INSIDER SELL : CS Disco
MT
Stifel Adjusts CS Disco's Price Target to $50 From $60, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
DISCO to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

04/21/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Conference Call Scheduled for May 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Legal technology leader CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 550-5431 from the United States or +1 (646) 960-0807 internationally, with conference ID 8394292. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com.

Following the completion of the call until 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, June 2, 2022, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the United States or +1 (647) 362-9199 internationally with conference ID 8394292. A webcast replay will also be available at ir.csdisco.com for 12 months.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 150 M - -
Net income 2022 -57,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -33,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 895 M 1 895 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 470
Free-Float 91,8%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 32,55 $
Average target price 48,60 $
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
Managers and Directors
Kiwi Camara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Lafair Chief Financial Officer
Krishna Srinivasan Chairman
Keith Zoellner Chief Technology Officer
James R. Offerdahl Independent Director
